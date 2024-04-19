Arkansas gymnastics finishes 7th at at NCAA Championships

The Arkansas gymnastics team was knocked out of the NCAA Championships on Thursday, finishing fourth in their semifinal round and seventh overall.

The appearance in the Championships was the program’s first since 2018. Their score of 196.475 was behind Stanford’s 197.075 for third place, California’s 197.7125 for second and LSU’s 198.1125 for first. The Tigers’ score is second highest ever in the Championships and the Tigers and Golden Bears advanced to the final round.

Arkansas, the lowest-seeded team of the eight in the Championships, struggled from the beginning. The 196.475 score was the team’s third lowest all year.

The Razorbacks had one gymnast finish on the podium. Reese Drotar scored the team’s only 9.9 or higher of the meet, earning a 9.925 score on the uneven bars, tying for first in the event.

Coach Jordyn Wieber said the Razorbacks gave it all they had in every gymnasts first NCAA Championships.

“First of all, I’m really proud of the team,” Wieber said. “It’s been an incredible year with so many highlights and great moments. Just getting to this competition was an incredible accomplishment.”

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire