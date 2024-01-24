Arkansas will be getting an angry Kentucky on Saturday

South Carolina showed it was a quality team when it came to Fayetteville over the weekend and beat Arkansas from tip to final buzzer.

Then, on Tuesday night, the Gamecocks blasted the No. 8 team in the nation, Kentucky by 17 points. That doesn’t seem good for the Razorbacks basketball team.

Arkansas will host Kentucky in its next home game Saturday. The Hogs have an away game before then, traveling to Ole Miss for a tip Wednesday night. If Arkansas doesn’t get at least one win out of those two games, the NCAA Tournament is gone. Some fans think it should be, anyway, though those words are generally spoken more out of embarrassment than reality.

Kentucky lost in Fayetteville the last time the two teams met there. But that was just last year, when the Razorbacks were an almost completely different team. This year, they’re fighting for their postseason lives and don’t have three NBA Draft picks on the roster.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, were ranked in the Top 10 for a reason. Kentucky won’t be there in four or five days when the next batch of rankings are released, but a team that good, playing angry against a team that already lost – at home, no less – to the team that just beat them?

It could be a blowout in Bud Walton on Saturday.

