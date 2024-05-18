Arkansas gets Georgia, TCU, Michigan in 2025 Globe Life series

The Arkansas baseball team’s trip to Dallas-Fort Worth is practically a lock at this point.

The folks at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers, announced the Diamond Hogs as one of four participants in next year’s round-robin tournament on Friday. This year, that tournament was called the Baseball Classic. Right now, there is no name for next year’s.

More of interest to Arkansas fans, though, are the opponents. The Razorbacks may get an early shot an SEC foe deep in the heart of Texas, as Georgia is one of the other three teams invited. However, the people who run the event have been loath to put conference rivals against each other in the past, instead of opting for them to play a double against one of the other two opponents.

In that case, Arkansas would get either two games against Michigan or two games against recently-developed rival Texas Christian. TCU won the Fayetteville Regional in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and the Horned Frogs beat Arkansas in the Globe Life series, as well.

The 2025 set of games is scheduled for February 23-25.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire