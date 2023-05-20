Arkansas gets commitment from four-star athlete from Georgia

Jaden Baugh’s commitment to Arkansas on Friday was the 10th in the Razorbacks’ Class of 2024.

Baugh, a four-star athlete from Decatur, Georgia, chose the Hogs over Georgia, Florida, Louisville and others. Many of Arkansas’ competitor schools were recruiting him as a linebacker, but he’s expected to be a running back in Fayettville. That’s figured because Jimmy Smith, Arkansas’ running backs coach, was his primary recruiter. Smith is also Arkansas’ top recruiter in the state of Georgia.

At 6-foot-2, 197 pounds, Baugh brings a complete package style to Arkansas. With that height, he will be expected to put on pounds and could develop into a Rocket Sanders type.

He’s the first commitment to the class in almost a month. Back on April 21 and 22, coach Sam Pittman picked up three commitments in two days. Baugh is the seventh four-star recruit of the group.

Arkansas’ class is ranked No. 15 in the country for 2024.

More Arkansas football!

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire