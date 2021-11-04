Arkansas gets commitment from 4-star WR Sategna

Isaiah Sategna, the 4-star speedster from nearby Fayetteville High School, has decided to decommit from Oregon and orally commit to Arkansas.

Sategna, the son of former Arkansas assistant track coach Mario Sategna, was originally committed to Texas A&M before changing his mind and switching to the Ducks.

The third time is the charm for the Razorbacks, who will be getting a player who can contribute immediately next season on both special teams and at wide receiver.

In 2021, Sategna has 56 catches for 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Purple Dogs, leading the state in all categories.

His first touch of the year was an 80-yard end around that he took to the house against Conway.

Fayetteville has won a share of the 7A West title and can win it outright for the first time in 58 years on Friday night if it defeats Springdale Har-Ber.