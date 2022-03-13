Arkansas gets a 4-seed, will play Vermont in NCAA Tournament

Even after a loss in the SEC semifinals, few teams in the country are as hot as the Arkansas basketball team.

The selection committee took notice on Sunday, slotting the Razorbacks as the 4-seed in the West Region. Arkansas will play 13-seed Vermont in Buffalo in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The NCAA Tournament appearances is the second in a row for Arkansas, which had gone without a spot in the Dance since 2018 before last year when they made the Elite Eight.

Arkansas has won 14 of its last 17 games. Vermont has just one loss since December 7, to Hartford by a single point in mid-February.

The winner get the winner of 5-seed Connecticut and 12-seed New Mexico State on Saturday.

