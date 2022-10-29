Arkansas freshman running back Rashod Dubinion has record day vs Auburn

On just about any other team outside the SEC, Rashod Dubinion would be running back No. 1B.

At Arkansas he’s a third-stringer. But he’s also too good to keep off the field. Rocket Sanders, the SEC’s leading rusher, is a rightful No. 1 and AJ Green has done enough to establish himself as the usual No. 2. Dubinion was the one getting paydirt against Auburn, however.

He ran for his first touchdown of the game late in the third quarter to give Arkansas an 18-point lead. His second came early in the fourth to move it 25. Dubinion had one touchdown this season entering the game.

The Hogs had run for 257 yards through Dubinion’s fourth-quarter score. They averaged 240 yards a game through their first seven games.

