Arkansas football's Sam Pittman was supporting Mystic Dan at 2024 Kentucky Derby

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman might've been good luck for the winner of the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Pittman, who appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Thursday, said he would be in attendance to support his friends Daniel and Scott Hamby, with Daniel serving as one of three owners of Mystic Dan.

REQUIRED READING: Who owns Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan? Meet Lance Gasaway, Brent Gasaway, Daniel Hamby

Of course, Mystic Dan won the race in a photo finish, despite holding 18-1 odds entering Saturday at Churchill Downs.

"One of my buddies, well two of them, Dan and Scott Hamby, they've got a horse running, Mystic Dan, named it after their father, and he's running in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday."

Pittman, who said he also attended the Kentucky Derby as a Tennessee assistant in 2012, also claimed he'd be one of the best dressed at the event, although pictures of his attires have yet to arise in the aftermath of the race.

"They're gonna say, 'do you own one of the horses?" Pittman said. "That's how good I'm going to look, Paul."

Pittman even said he would be wearing some trendy shoes.

"I ordered some Alexander McQueen sneaker things to go on," he said with a grin. "I never had wore them before, but, hell, the kids make so much NIL they can afford them and I couldn't. I scraped up enough money to buy a pair."

Pittman and his shoes might've just been Mystic Dan's good luck charm.

REQUIRED READING: Meet Brian Hernandez, the jockey who rode Mystik Dan to victory in Kentucky Derby 2024

Sam Pittman roots for Mystic Dan at Kentucky Derby

Here's Sam Pittman's full interview from "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Thursday:

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Arkansas' Sam Pittman was supporting Mystic Dan at 2024 Kentucky Derby