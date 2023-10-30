Arkansas football could get Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders back this week after the star running back missed back-to-back games against Alabama and Mississippi State.

In his Monday media availability, Pittman said Sanders is back with the team and the head coach was optimistic Sanders would practice later in the day. Pig Trail Nation reported on Oct. 19 that Sanders was rehabbing in Dallas and away from the Razorbacks in the buildup to Arkansas' game against Mississippi State.

Oct 7, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman walks along the sideline during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Western Carolina and missed the next three games. He returned and played against Texas A&M and Ole Miss, but his junior season remained in neutral.

After running for 1,443 yards last season, Sanders still hasn't eclipsed the 100-yard mark in 2023 and is averaging 2.7 yards a carry behind a struggling offensive line.

More: Cutting down the playbook is priority No. 1 for Arkansas football's new offensive coordinator

More: What to know about Arkansas football's new OC Kenny Guiton

Left tackle Andrew Chamblee is available for this week's game against Florida after suffering a back injury and exiting the Mississippi State game. Pittman said that Chamblee and Devon Manuel would battle it out during practice this week to determine who would start against the Gators.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern dressed but played zero snaps against Mississippi State. Pittman said McGlothern was available to play against the Bulldogs and it was a coach's decision. McGlothern is available this week against Florida.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football's Rocket Sanders questionable for Florida game