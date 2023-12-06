Arkansas football's Rocket Sanders plans to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders, one of the best running backs in Arkansas football history, plans to enter the transfer portal.

Hayes Fawcett of On3sports.com reported Sanders' decision Tuesday evening. Sanders shared Fawcett's report on his own social media page.

Sanders became a household name in 2022, running for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 28 receptions for 271 yards and 2 scores. His 1,443 rushing yards are the fourth-most by a Razorback all time and ranked second in the SEC and 13th nationally.

However, Sanders couldn't replicate that success in 2023. The junior entered the fall as a Preseason All-American, and he finished with just 209 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. He missed six games due to injuries, battling a knee ailment through a majority of the season before tearing his labrum in the Arkansas win over FIU.

On top of the injuries, Sanders could never get rolling behind a struggling offensive line. The Razorbacks as a team ranked 91st in rushing offense.

Sanders is the second Arkansas running back to announce he will enter the transfer portal in as many days, with AJ Green also leaving the Razorbacks this offseason.

Arkansas still has a quality stable of running backs on the roster. Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson have meaningful experience, and freshman Isaiah Augustave came on late in the year.

In limited snaps this season, Augustave averaged 5.3 yards per carry. He produced one of the two 100-yard rushing games all season in a breakout performance against FIU.

Dubinion has run for 553 yards across two seasons, earning a handful of starts this fall with Sanders injured. He ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in the Liberty Bowl win over Kansas after the 2022 season

Johnson fought through knee injuries in 2022, but the Texas native ran for 575 yards and a team-best 7 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.

Benton High School's Braylen Russell is the lone running back committed to Arkansas for the Class of 2024. Russell ranks as the No. 23 running back in the country and the No. 4 player in Arkansas.

