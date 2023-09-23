Arkansas football's Rocket Sanders out for LSU game

Arkansas running back Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders did not make the trip to LSU and will not play in the Razorbacks game against the Tigers on Saturday night, according to an Arkansas spokesperson.

Sep 2, 2023; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) returns to the sidelines after losing his helmet on the previous play in the second quarter against the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

This marks the third consecutive game Sanders will miss after suffering a knee injury in Arkansas' season-opening win against Western Carolina. Sanders scored two touchdowns but only rushed for 42 yards on 15 carries against the Catamounts.

AJ Green has been the starting running back in Sanders' absence, totaling 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He leads all of the Razorbacks, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Sanders did practice this week in the buildup to LSU. He will try to return next week when Arkansas travels to Dallas to faces Texas A&M for the Southwest Classic.

