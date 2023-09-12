Arkansas football's new pass defense faces first big test in BYU

All offseason, fans and coaches around the Arkansas football program wondered if the defense could bounce back and make the Razorbacks (2-0) a serious contender in the SEC West. The offense, behind KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders, was a near certainty to be electric.

Through two weeks, those narratives have done a complete 180. The offense, and its middling run game, are a bona fide stress point for head coach Sam Pittman, who admitted Monday that expectations might need to be readjusted for an offense with three new starters on the line and a new coordinator in the booth.

The defense — on the other hand — has aced almost every question in giving up just one touchdown through two games, but there's only so much to be learned from two games against Western Carolina and Kent State. BYU will arrive in Fayetteville coming off a 41-16 drubbing of Southern Utah that included 348 passing yards and four touchdowns from transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Sep 2, 2023; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) celebrates after an interception in the first quarter against the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The real test for a secondary that ranked last in the country in passing yards allowed per game last year, has finally arrived.

In the Cougars win over Southern Utah, Slovis was both efficient and explosive, completing 68 percent of his passes and averaging 10.9 yards per attempt. It will be a matchup of strength-on-strength when Slovis faces the Arkansas secondary on Saturday.

"We haven’t cut anybody loose behind us," Pittman said of his team's improvement on defense. "We’re not giving easy points."

Continuing to limit the big plays will be a big factor in the Razorbacks' success against BYU. Slovis, who started his career at Pittsburgh, appears to be gaining confidence in the BYU system and his fellow receivers.

The Cougars have five receivers averaging at least 10 yards per reception. Isaac Rex leads the way with six catches for 127 yards, and BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said sophomore standout Kody Epps could return this week after missing the first two games.

The Arkansas secondary has given up just two passes of more than 30 yards this season. One resulted in an eventual touchdown for Western Carolina, while the other prompted a goal-line stand against Kent State. Jaheim Singletary and Kee'yon Stewart were the cornerbacks targeted on the two long passes. Dwight McGlothern, who played just one snap against Kent State before being removed with turf toe, is expected to play this week against BYU, according to Pittman.

Against BYU last season, Arkansas gave up 356 passing yards. So far in 2023, Arkansas is giving up just 200.5 yards per game through the air.

This week will provide a nice benchmark to see just how much the Razorbacks have improved.

And improvement doesn't solely rest on the shoulders of Pittman's defensive backs. Arkansas went into the transfer portal and bulked up its defensive line to stop the run and put more pressure on the quarterback. If defensive linemen like Keivie Rose, Landon Jackson, Trajan Jeffcoat — can get in the face of Slovis — life will be much easier for the secondary.

"Coach (Pittman) tried to be on us about the pass rush," Jeffcoat said after the Kent State win. "We took heed of that, and just grind and take it one day at a time. We’re coming along for sure."

Proving this pass defense is sustainable is a team-wide challenge. BYU provides the first chance to see just how far the Razorbacks have come.

