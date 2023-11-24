In what could be the final game of his Arkansas football career, quarterback KJ Jefferson left the Razorbacks' rivalry bout against No. 9 Missouri with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter.

Jefferson went into the sideline injury tent before emerging and doing some jogging on the sideline. He went back into the injury tent just before the next Arkansas drive, though, and Jacolby Criswell replaced Jefferson with the Arkansas offense.

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the second quarter as FIU Panthers linebacker Donovan Manuel (10) and defensive back Bobby Salla Jr (32) defend at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The injury occurred on a big run by Jefferson. The Razorbacks' quarterback busted through the line of scrimmage for a gain of 22 yards, but he was tackled from behind and went to the ground awkwardly.

To make matters worse, Jefferson fumbled the football and gave Missouri great field position at the Arkansas 47, and the Tigers eventually kicked a field goal on their ensuing drive to take a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football's KJ Jefferson leaves Missouri game with injury