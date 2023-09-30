Arkansas football's John Morgan III leaves game, hospitalized with neck injury

Late in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M, Arkansas football defensive lineman John Morgan III collapsed on the field in Arlington.

With 5:34 to play in the game, Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss ran for a gain of 13 yards and a first down. After the play was over, however, Morgan collapsed and required medical attention with what the SEC Network reported was a neck injury. Morgan was uninvolved in the play, but his collapse necessitated the game being delayed temporarily.

According to SEC Network's Dari Nowkhah, Morgan was conscious, blinking and talking as he was being loaded onto the medical cart. He was driven off the field after being surrounded by his fellow Razorbacks, who came off the sideline to support their teammate.

Live Updates: Live blog: Follow along with Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football scores, updates here

SEC Network's Alyssa Lang reported Morgan still has movement in his body and was hospitalized as a precaution.

More: Arkansas football vs. Texas A&M: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 5 game

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Arkansas football's John Morgan leaves game, hospitalized with neck injury