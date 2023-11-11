FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas safety Jayden Johnson was ejected from the Razorbacks game against Auburn Saturday due to a targeting penalty early in the second quarter.

Johnson hit Auburn's Jay Fair with the crown of his helmet after Fair had already stepped out of bounds on a 17-yard reception. The play was reviewed and confirmed by the officiating crew.

Sep 2, 2023; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) celebrates after an interception against the Western Carolina Catamounts during the fourth quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 56-13. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The incident came with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter and Arkansas trailing Auburn 21-3. The Hogs gave up all 21 points in the first quarter.

Jayden Johnson flagged for a late hit and targeting here. Ruling of targeting confirmed and Johnson is ejected. pic.twitter.com/PFVqnv44uq — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 11, 2023

Johnson entered Saturday third on the team in tackles (44) and has one interception on the season.

With Johnson out for the remainder of the game, Hudson Clark and Alfahiym Walcott are likely to take most of the snaps at safety for the Hogs.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football's Jayden Johnson ejected on targeting penalty against Auburn