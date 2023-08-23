What will Arkansas football's depth chart look like in season opener? Our final prediction

Arkansas football's depth chart is taking shape as the 2023 season opener against Western Carolina in Little Rock approaches.

The Razorbacks give media members a small taste of the depth chart at most practices during their 'Fastball' period, but guesswork is still required as coaches are constantly rotating players, trying to piece the puzzle together in time for Sept. 2.

Here are our projections for what the starting lineup could look like in the first game against the Catamounts.

Quarterback

The starter: KJ Jefferson, sr.

The reserves: Jacolby Criswell, jr.; Cade Fortin, sr.; Malachi Singleton, fr.

There are no question marks under center. Jefferson is the guy, and Criswell is the backup. Cade Fortin slots in as the third-stringer, for now, with the talented freshman nipping at his heels in case of disaster.

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) breaks away from the Mississippi defense to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Running back

The starter: Raheim Sanders, jr.

The reserves: AJ Green, jr.; Rashod Dubinion, so.; Isaiah Augustave, fr.; Dominique Johnson, jr.

Similar to quarterback, this position features an obvious starter and two clear backups. It will be interesting to see how many snaps Augustave or Johnson get this fall, with the junior coming back from two serious knee injuries and the freshman poised for a big role in the future.

Wide receiver

The starters: Andrew Armstrong, sr.; Isaac TeSlaa, sr.; Isaiah Sategna, so.

The reserves: Tyrone Broden, sr.; Jaedon Wilson, so.; Bryce Stephens, so.; Davion Dozier, fr.

The top-six will all get their chance to make an impact in the first two weeks of the regular season, but Armstrong and TeSlaa have been the most talked about wide receivers from coaches and fellow players all fall camp.

Tight end

The starter: Luke Hasz, fr.

The reserves: Ty Washington, fr.; Var'keyes Gumms, so.; Francis Sherman, sr.

Hasz, a true freshman, feels like the most complete tight end on the roster as both a blocker and pass catcher. Look for Sherman to be a big help blocking and Gumms to make an impact in the passing game. Where does Washington fall in line?

Left tackle

The starter: Devon Manuel, so.

The reserve: Andrew Chamblee, fr.

Chamblee received all of the first-team reps while Manuel wasn't practicing during the second week of fall camp, and this feels like more of a competition than it did on Aug. 4, but Manuel should win out in the end.

Left guard

The starter: Brady Latham, sr.

The reserves: Amaury Wiggins, so.; Josh Street, so.

Latham is entering his fourth year as a starter, while Wiggins is a transfer that provides good, versatile depth. Street just transitioned from walk-on to scholarship player this fall.

Center

The starter: Beaux Limmer, sr.

The reserve: Amaury Wiggins, so.

Limmer is also entering his fourth season as a starter. Wiggins pops up again and seems first in line to handle the center duties in case of emergency.

Right guard

The starter: Josh Braun, sr.

The reserve: E'Marion Harris, fr.

Braun brings SEC experience from his time at Florida, and the coaches have praised his work in preseason, but this might be a position to watch if any of the young linemen play well warrant increased snaps.

Right Tackle

The starter: Patrick Kutas, so.

The reserve: Ty'kieast Crawford, sr.

At 19-years old, Kutas has been the starter all offseason and might have the highest ceiling of any offensive lineman on the roster. Crawford has played in 23 games for Arkansas and provides valuable depth.

Landon Jackson tries to bend around the edge during an Arkansas football practice.

Defensive end

The starters: Landon Jackson, jr.; Trajan Jeffcoat, sr.

The reserves: Zach Williams, sr.; John Morgan III, sr.; Jashaud Stewart, sr.; Nico Davillier, so.

This is a deep group, but Jackson and Jeffcoat need to be stars for the Arkansas defense this fall. All six guys will play as defensive line coach Deke Adams hopes for a healthy rotation.

Defensive tackle

The starters: Anthony 'Tank' Booker, sr.; Taurean Carter, sr.

The reserves: Cameron Ball, so.; Eric Gregory, sr.; Keivie Rose, sr.

No combination as the two starters would surprise us. Carter's experience and Booker's size/strength give Arkansas two quality run stoppers, but all three backups have enough talent to be with the first team by season's end.

Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) fights for extra yards as he is tackled by Arkansas linebacker Jordan Crook (36) during the second half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Arkansas won in three overtimes, 55-53. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Linebacker

The starters: Chris 'Pooh' Paul Jr., so.; Jaheim Thomas, sr.

The reserves: Jordan Crook, so.; Antonio Grier, sr.; Brad Spence, fr.

Paul dealt with an MCL injury in fall camp, but he is a lock to start when healthy. His partner at the position isn't a closed case. Thomas and Grier bring the most experience as senior transfers, but Crook left a mark in last year's bowl win over Kansas. Spence is one to watch as he develops this season and beyond.

Cornerback

The starters: Dwight McGlothern, sr.; Jaheim Singletary, fr.; Lorando 'Snaxx' Johnson, sr.

The reserves: Kee'yon Stewart, sr.; Jaylon Braxton, fr.; Jaylen Lewis, fr.; LaDarrius Bishop, sr.

McGlothern and Singletary will man the outside, while Johnson will play the slot 'Hog' position. Those three are a solid unit, but despite all of the secondary's retooling in the transfer portal, there are some depth concerns here and at safety.

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) leaps over Mississippi running back Tylan Knight (4) as he returns an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Fayetteville.

Safety

The starters: Alfahiym Walcott, sr.; Hudson Clark, sr.

The reserves: Jayden Johnson, jr.; Malik Chavis, sr.; TJ Metcalf, fr.

Walcott and Clark are the unquestioned starters. What isn't as clear is who receives the first chance to replace them if there is an injury, but Johnson looks like a safe bet to get the first crack.

Special Teams

Placekicker: Cam Little, jr.

Kickoffs: Cam Little, jr.

Punter: Max Fletcher, so.

Long snapper: Eli Stein, so.

Kickoff/Punt returns: Isaiah Sategna, so.; Lorando Johnson, sr.

