Arkansas football's Dan Enos set for Alabama return with mixed results since leaving Crimson Tide

Five years ago, Dan Enos appeared to be cementing himself as one of the best offensive minds in college football.

Working under Nick Saban and developing Tua Tagovailoa as the Alabama quarterbacks and associate head coach, Enos helped orchestrate an electric 2018 Crimson Tide offense that averaged 45.6 points per game and reached the National Championship game.

Now the offensive coordinator for Arkansas football, Enos will return to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for the first time Saturday morning when the Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) face No. 11 Alabama (5-1, 3-0). From afar, former boss Nick Saban sees a coach who continues to develop adjust with the ever-evolving offensive landscape of college football.

"I think (Enos) has changed quite a bit from when he was a coordinator before he was on our staff," Saban said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.

"I think dealing with Mike Locksley, who was the coordinator here when Dan was here and then having coached for Mike (at Maryland), I think he has changed quite a bit. They take advantage of the players that they have and present a lot of issues and problems for you defensively."

Saban obviously has good memories of Enos' work, but the Arkansas offensive coordinator has experienced mixed results since leaving one of the premier talent factories of college football.

Enos ditched the Crimson Tide after just one year to become the offensive coordinator at Miami. The Hurricanes scoring numbers decreased with Enos on board, and after just one season, the Hurricanes replaced him. Miami averaged 25.7 points per game with Enos, but upped that number to 34.0 the year after his departure.

After Miami, Enos returned to Cincinnati as the running backs coach. The Bearcats offense did improve with Enos on staff, going from 29.6 points per game to 37.5, but Mike Denbrock was the offensive coordinator.

Enos left Cincinnati after just one year to become the offensive coordinator under Locksley at Maryland. The Terrapins got incrementally better in Enos' two years at the school, but the offense has taken off this year in his absence, averaging one more touchdown per game. That number has propelled Maryland from 67th in scoring (28.2 ppg) to 29th (35.0).

So in Enos' three career stops since Alabama, only one school has noticed significant offensive improvement with him on staff, and that growth came with him as the running backs coach, not the offensive coordinator.

Returning to Arkansas to work alongside head coach Sam Pittman again, with the duo spending the 2015 season on staff together under Brett Bielema, felt like a wise partnership. But through six games, the Pittman-Enos relationship renewal is off to a slow start.

Arkansas ranks 110th in total offense and 52nd in points per game. A normally reliable running attack under Pittman is now one of the meekest in the country (112th), and third-worst in the SEC.

"I think we’re all a little bit — including (Enos) — we’re frustrated that we’re not having more explosive plays and things of that nature," Pittman said before the Ole Miss game. "But working with him has been fantastic, and we’re continuing to try to improve every week. And he knows we have to improve, I know it, the kids know it, the rest of the staff knows it."

There is still time to change the narrative on the season, and some more winnable games are on the horizon after Alabama, but questions are beginning to arise about the Enos' fit during his second stint at Arkansas.

And if recent history is any indication, Arkansas might be better off moving in a different direction if the offense doesn't find its footing over the final half of the season.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football's Dan Enos set for Alabama return in midst of struggling 2023