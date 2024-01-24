Arkansas football's 5 most important additions through the transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There may still be additions in the spring, but Arkansas football has finished a bulk of its work in the transfer portal.

The Razorbacks currently have 13 additions and 20 subtractions through the portal. Head coach Sam Pittman has done a nice job addressing needs like offensive line and quarterback, but there could still be some holes at linebacker and on the defensive line.

With spring ball just a couple of months away, here's a look at the five most important transfers Arkansas football will add to its program for the 2024 season.

Dec 2, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Taylen Green (10) prepares to throw the ball against the UNLV Rebels in the first half during the Mountain West Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Taylen Green, Boise State

Let's start with the obvious. Arkansas needed new life in its quarterback room with KJ Jefferson transferring to UCF and Bobby Petrino implementing his offense.

Green will have to win an offseason battle with Jacolby Criswell and Malachi Singleton, but the Boise State transfer was Petrino's hand-picked target in the transfer portal and should have the inside track toward the starting spot.

He had some turnover issues with the Broncos, but Green is a dynamic dual-threat talent. He can stretch the field vertically with his arm and horizontally with his legs. The big question is how he transitions to life in the SEC, playing elite defenses every week.

LB Xavian Sorey, Georgia

There has been a mass exodus from the Arkansas linebacker room this winter. Chris Paul Jr., Jordan Crook, Mani Powell and Jaheim Thomas have all left the program. Sorey is the only addition, and Arkansas likely needs at least one more linebacker through the portal before the fall.

But Sorey is an excellent starting point. The Florida native oozes potential and was a five-star prospect coming out of high school. Sorey played in 11 games with two starts this past season at Georgia, logging 19 total tackles (15 solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss, including one sack.

This transfer feels similar to the addition of Drew Sanders before the 2022 season — poaching a five-star linebacker away from an SEC rival — and Arkansas fans will hope Sorey can provide anything close to Sanders' one-year impact this fall.

Sep 16, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Hawaii Warriors place kicker Matthew Shipley (2) kicks a field goal from the hold of place kicker Ben Falck (69) against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

K Matthew Shipley, Hawaii

This addition went under the radar, but Shipley is a crucial piece coming off Cam Little's decision to extinguish his eligibility and bolt for the NFL Draft.

Shipley will need to earn the same kind of trust that Little eventually developed. He was 14-for-18 (77.8%) on field goal attempts last season and made 81.3% of his field goal attempts over the last three seasons. Shipley and punter Max Fletcher could be one of the better kicker-punter combinations in the SEC.

OL Fernando Carmona, San Jose State

The Hogs have three portal additions along the offensive line, but a consensus of recruiting websites ranks Carmona the highest. Carmona started all 12 regular season games in 2023 and helped San Jose State clinch a co-regular season Mountain West Championship.

Carmona should be a starting tackle in 2024 coming off a season when he allowed just two sacks in 424 pass-blocking snaps. Arkansas needed an influx of talent up front, and Carmona is the jewel of the class.

DL Anton Juncaj, Albany

No transfer portal addition for Arkansas can match the productivity of Juncaj, who earned First-Team All-America honors from the Associated Press after leading all of FCS with 15 sacks and finished third with 21.5 tackles for loss.

Juncaj should immediately slot in as a top pass-rusher alongside Landon Jackson, who bypassed the NFL Draft and will return to Fayetteville for his senior season. When Arkansas was at its best in 2023, Jackson and Trajan Jeffcoat were getting pressure on the quarterback. Juncaj will try to emulate the success of that pairing.

