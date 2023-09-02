Arkansas football vs. WCU: How to watch, stream, listen on Saturday
Arkansas kicks off the 2023 football season today at 12 p.m. CT on the SEC Network, facing Western Carolina at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the Razorbacks and Catamounts, who hail from the Southern Conference.
Arkansas has lost just once to an FCS team, the infamous 10-3 opening-game upset by The Citadel in 1992, in which Head Coach Jack Crowe was fired the following day. Western Carolina is 0-61 against FBS teams, dating to 1977. The Catamounts are also 0-20 when they have faced current SEC teams.
Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman enters his fourth season with an overall record of 19-17. He is 9-1 in non-conference games and has not lost to an unranked opponent outside of the SEC. His lone loss out of conference came last season in a 21-19 loss to No. 23 Liberty.
WCU Head Coach Kerwin Bell, the 1984 SEC Player of the Year at Florida, is 10-12 overall in his two seasons with the Catamounts.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Saturday, September 2
Time: 12 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SECN+ and ESPN+
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)