Arkansas football vs. Texas A&M start time, TV announced for Week 5 matchup

Arkansas football will face Texas A&M in the 'Southwest Classic' before the Texas clock strikes noon.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Razorbacks (2-1) Sept. 30 game against Texas A&M (2-1) will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be played the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium and broadcast on ESPN.

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) is tackled by the Arkansas Razorbacks defense during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Week 5 contest will mark Arkansas' second game in the SEC this season following Saturday's upcoming trip to LSU. The Aggies open their league campaign this week at home against Auburn.

Both teams enter SEC play with disappointing non-conference losses on their ledger. Arkansas lost to BYU on Saturday, while Texas A&M fell in Week 2 on the road against No. 20 Miami.

The Razorbacks are 42-34-3 against their old Southwest Conference rivals, but the Aggies won last year's meeting 23-21.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. Texas A&M start time, TV announced for Week 5 matchup