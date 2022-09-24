Arkansas football vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, listen
The Southwest Classic returns with some bite in 2022. Arkansas and Texas A&M kickoff in the top matchup of Week 4’s Saturday night at 6 p.m. from Arlington, Texas.
Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the country and Texas A&M is No. 20. The Aggies had won nine straight in the series until last year when the Razorbacks’ win propelled the Hogs to a 4-0 start and a No. 8 ranking the following week.
An Arkansas win again this season would likely do the same this year. Next week Alabama visits Fayetteville and the nation’s eyes would be on the game if the Razorbacks were to get past Texas A&M.
The nation’s eyes will likely be on the game tonight, anyway, as it’s the only nighttime kickoff between two ranked teams.
How to Watch
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) hands off to running back Raheim Sanders (5) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:
Date: September 24, 2022
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Live Stream: ESPN+/SECN+ (ESPN+ Subscription Required)
How to Listen
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. (9) and Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
You can find the complete list below for those seeking the radio broadcast of the game. In Northwest Arkansas, KQSM 92.1 will be the broadcaster in 2022.
Arkansas radio affiliates
Batesville, KWOZ-FM, 103.3
Camden, KCXY-FM, 95.3
Crossett, KAGH-FM, 104.9
Crossett, KAGH-AM, 800
DeQueen, KDQN-FM, 92.1
DeWitt, KDEW-FM, 97.3
El Dorado, KMRX-FM, 96.1
Fayetteville, KQSM-FM, 92.1
Forrest City, KBFC-FM, 93.5
Fort Smith, KERX-FM, 95.3
Glenwood, KHGZ-FM, 98.9
Glenwood, KHGZ-AM, 670
Hot Springs, KTTG-FM, 96.3
Jonesboro, KEGI-FM, 100.5
Little Rock, KABZ-FM, 103.7
Magnolia, KZHE-FM, 100.5
Marshall, KBCN-FM, 104.3
Mena, KTTG-FM, 96.3
Mena, KENA-FM, 104.1
Monticello, KGPQ-FM, 99.9
Morrilton, KCON-FM, 99.3
Mountain Home, KOMT-FM, 93.5
Ozark, KDYN-FM, 96.7
Ozark, KDYN-AM, 1540
Searcy, KRZS-FM, 99.1
Texarkana, KKTK-AM, 1400
Wynne, KWYN-FM, 92.5
Arkansas Injury Report
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) is tackled by Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher (2) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher is expected to return after missing the last two-and-a-half games. He was banged up in the Hogs opener against Cincinnati near halftime and hasn’t played since. Arkansas, which is also without All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon now for the year, has the worse pass defense in FBS.
Arkansas and Texas A&M Players to Watch
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Simeon Blair (15) and the Razorbacks defense celebrate a stop against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Find the complete list with details here, but are five we’re picking highest on gameday.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson
Texas A&M running back Devin Achane
Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders
Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck
Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson