Arkansas football vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, listen

The Southwest Classic returns with some bite in 2022. Arkansas and Texas A&M kickoff in the top matchup of Week 4’s Saturday night at 6 p.m. from Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the country and Texas A&M is No. 20. The Aggies had won nine straight in the series until last year when the Razorbacks’ win propelled the Hogs to a 4-0 start and a No. 8 ranking the following week.

An Arkansas win again this season would likely do the same this year. Next week Alabama visits Fayetteville and the nation’s eyes would be on the game if the Razorbacks were to get past Texas A&M.

The nation’s eyes will likely be on the game tonight, anyway, as it’s the only nighttime kickoff between two ranked teams.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: September 24, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Live Stream: ESPN+/SECN+ (ESPN+ Subscription Required)

How to Listen

You can find the complete list below for those seeking the radio broadcast of the game. In Northwest Arkansas, KQSM 92.1 will be the broadcaster in 2022.

Arkansas radio affiliates

Arkansas Injury Report

Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher is expected to return after missing the last two-and-a-half games. He was banged up in the Hogs opener against Cincinnati near halftime and hasn’t played since. Arkansas, which is also without All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon now for the year, has the worse pass defense in FBS.

Arkansas and Texas A&M Players to Watch

Find the complete list with details here, but are five we’re picking highest on gameday.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson

Texas A&M running back Devin Achane

Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders

Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck

Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson

