Arkansas football vs Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, listen

Arkansas and Texas A&M are to kick off in the annual Southwest Classic from Arlington, Texas, at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

And this year, the game, despite its slotting in just fifth week of the season, carries plenty of weight.

The Razorbacks enter at 2-2, on a two-game losing streak that has created some doubts in the minds of fans about the ability for Arkansas to get to a bowl game. The schedule doesn’t lighten in the next two weeks for the Hogs, either at Alabama and Ole Miss. A loss against Texas A&M would mean a five-game losing streak and those aren’t simple to overcome mentally.

Texas A&M is 3-1, but hasn’t looked as good as expected, having already fallen out of the Top 25. Coach Jimbo Fisher seems perpetually in Aggies fans’ focus of frustration and his hire of new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has increased such.

Arkansas needs the game a bit more than Texas A&M, at least for this season. But the Fisher needs the win a bit more than Arkansas’ Sam Pittman.

Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

How to watch, stream Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: September 30, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Live Stream: SEC Network

How to listen to Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

ARKANSAS RADIO AFFILIATES



City Station Conway KASR-FM 92.7 El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1 Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1 Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590 Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5 Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950 Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3 Hot Springs / Mena KTTG-FM 96.3 Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7 Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3 Rogers KURM-FM 100.3 Rogers KURM-AM AM 790 Russellville KARV-FM 101.3 Russellville KARV-AM 610 Stuttgart KWAK-FM 105.5 Texarkana KKTK-AM 1400

Arkansas' key players

Quarterback KJ Jefferson: 76 of 108 for 918 yards, 9 TD, 3 Int

Running back Rocket Sanders: 15 carries for 42 yards, 2 TD (questionable)

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern: 7 tackles, 2 Int, 1 forced fumble

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman

Years as head coach: 4

Years at Arkansas: 4

Record this season: 2-2, 0-1 (SEC)

Record overall: 21-19, 10-17 (SEC)

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher

Years as head coach: 14

Years at A&M: 6

Record this season: 3-1, 1-0

Record overall: 42-22, 24-18

