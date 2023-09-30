Arkansas football vs Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, listen
Arkansas and Texas A&M are to kick off in the annual Southwest Classic from Arlington, Texas, at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
And this year, the game, despite its slotting in just fifth week of the season, carries plenty of weight.
The Razorbacks enter at 2-2, on a two-game losing streak that has created some doubts in the minds of fans about the ability for Arkansas to get to a bowl game. The schedule doesn’t lighten in the next two weeks for the Hogs, either at Alabama and Ole Miss. A loss against Texas A&M would mean a five-game losing streak and those aren’t simple to overcome mentally.
Texas A&M is 3-1, but hasn’t looked as good as expected, having already fallen out of the Top 25. Coach Jimbo Fisher seems perpetually in Aggies fans’ focus of frustration and his hire of new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has increased such.
Arkansas needs the game a bit more than Texas A&M, at least for this season. But the Fisher needs the win a bit more than Arkansas’ Sam Pittman.
Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
Date: September 30, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Live Stream: SEC Network
How to listen to Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
ARKANSAS RADIO AFFILIATES
City
Station
Conway
KASR-FM
92.7
El Dorado
KELD-FM
107.1
Fayetteville
KQSM-FM
92.1
Fayetteville
KYNG-AM
AM 1590
Forrest City
KJXK-FM
106.5
Forrest City
KJXK-AM
AM 950
Fort Smith
KERX-FM
95.3
Hot Springs / Mena
KTTG-FM
96.3
Little Rock
KABZ-FM
103.7
Marshall
KBCN-FM
104.3
Rogers
KURM-FM
100.3
Rogers
KURM-AM
AM 790
Russellville
KARV-FM
101.3
Russellville
KARV-AM
610
Stuttgart
KWAK-FM
105.5
Texarkana
KKTK-AM
1400
Arkansas' key players
Quarterback KJ Jefferson: 76 of 108 for 918 yards, 9 TD, 3 Int
Running back Rocket Sanders: 15 carries for 42 yards, 2 TD (questionable)
Cornerback Dwight McGlothern: 7 tackles, 2 Int, 1 forced fumble
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman
Years as head coach: 4
Years at Arkansas: 4
Record this season: 2-2, 0-1 (SEC)
Record overall: 21-19, 10-17 (SEC)
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
Years as head coach: 14
Years at A&M: 6
Record this season: 3-1, 1-0
Record overall: 42-22, 24-18