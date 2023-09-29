Arkansas football vs. Texas A&M: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 5 game

Arkansas football travels to the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend in desperate search of a victory, looking to turn the tide on its season and its recent rivalry with Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1) head west to face the Aggies (3-1, 1-0) in the latest edition of the Southwest Classic Saturday morning (11 a.m. CT, SECN). Texas A&M has claimed 10 of the last 11 matchups with Arkansas, including last year's 23-21 win over the Hogs.

Both teams started life in the SEC last weekend. Arkansas went on the road and fell in crushing fashion to LSU, while Texas A&M started league play with a convincing victory over Auburn. The Aggies lone loss this season came on the road against No. 18 Miami.

Here is a look at four things to watch from the Texas A&M matchup and a score prediction.

Texas A&M forced into quarterback change

Conner Weigman spearheaded an explosive Texas A&M offense through the first three games, but the sophomore left the Auburn victory at halftime and did not return. According to the Houston Chronicle, Weigman could miss the entire season.

Lefty Max Johnson is expected to start against Arkansas and moving forward this season. Johnson finished 7-of-11 for 123 yards against Auburn, connecting on two touchdown passes and turning a three-point lead into a 17-point victory.

Johnson has played in 22 games throughout his career and is a quality backup, but Weigman brings a different dimension to the Texas A&M offense, particularly on downfield passes.

Another challenge for the Arkansas secondary

Texas A&M has two of the premier wide receivers across the SEC in Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart. Combined, the duo is averaging 14.5 yards a catch with 579 receiving yards on the season.

The big-play ability of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. got the best of Arkansas last week. Texas A&M's group of receivers isn't as talented as LSU's, but the Razorbacks' pass defense is still a massive question mark, and Sam Pittman needs his defensive line to play well and make life easier on the secondary.

Who wins the money down?

If the Aggies force a team into a third-down situation this season, it's more than likely to result in a punt.

Texas A&M ranks second in the entire country defending third down, allowing opposing teams to convert 20.4% of the time. An imposing defensive line that averages 3.3 sacks a game is the backbone behind the Aggies' success on the money down.

Arkansas has been inconsistent on third downs this season. The Razorbacks rank 34th in the country converting 47.2% of their attempts. That number was buoyed by an 8-for-13 performance against LSU, but Arkansas was 2-for-13 in the loss to BYU.

A Bobby Petrino reunion, again

Arkansas will face its former head coach for a second-straight season. Petrino, the Aggies' offensive coordinator, was the head coach at Missouri State last season.

"Coach Petrino is one of the best offensive minds in the game and we respect him a lot," Coach Pittman said Monday.

Arkansas needed a second-half rally to defeat Petrino and the Bears 38-27 in 2022. With the Razorbacks, Petrino went 34-17 across four seasons before the infamous motorcycle accident led to his subsequent firing.

Prediction: Arkansas 31, Texas A&M 24

In many ways, this is a season-defining game for Arkansas and Coach Pittman. Dropping below .500 with upcoming road games at Ole Miss and Alabama is less than ideal. Additionally, as the losses pile up the chances at securing bowl eligibility go down. This feels like a must-win game, and Arkansas will either face a banged-up Weigman or a backup quarterback. For now, I believe Arkansas plugs the leaking hole and rights the ship after two tight losses.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. Texas A&M: Score prediction, scouting report