Arkansas football vs. Ole Miss start time, TV announced for Week 6 matchup

Arkansas football will play its third night game in four weeks when it travels to face Ole Miss on Oct. 7

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks to Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman prior to the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1) Oct. 7 game road against the No. 20 Rebels (3-1, 0-1) will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be played at Vaught Hemingway Stadium and broadcast on...

The Week 6 contest will mark Arkansas' third game in the SEC this season following a loss to LSU and this Saturday's neutral-site game against Texas A&M. The Rebels dropped their league-opener on the road against Alabama 24-10, and Ole Miss hosts No. 13 LSU on Saturday.

The Razorbacks are reeling, headed into the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M with a two-game losing streak and a floundering defense, but they've historically had success against Ole Miss. Arkansas is 37-28-1 against the Rebels, including a 42-27 win last year in Fayetteville.

