Arkansas football vs. Ole Miss: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 6 game

Arkansas football travels to the Magnolia State this weekend for its third-straight road game in desperate search of a victory, looking to turn the tide on its season and end a three-game skid at Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) will face the No. 16 Rebels (4-1, 1-1) Saturday night (6:30 p.m. CT, SECN). This rivalry has consistently featured offensive fireworks, with both teams averaging more than 30 points across the past eight meetings between the schools.

However, the Hogs and Rebels are headed in different directions this season. Arkansas is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and can't find consistency on either side of the football. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is coming off one of its signature victories under Lane Kiffin, beating LSU 55-49 last week to stay in the hunt for an SEC West title.

Here is a look at four things to watch from the Ole Miss matchup and a score prediction.

A balanced and explosive offense

Ole Miss is the only team in the country with both a 500-yard passing (524, vs. Mercer) and a 300-yard rushing game (317, vs. LSU) this season. The Razorbacks won't be able to key in on any player, with the Rebels diversified and deep in how to attack an opposing defense.

The headliner is quarterback Jaxson Dart, who averages 350.8 yards of offense a game, which ranks fourth nationally. Dart is the Rebels' second leading rusher and has two interceptions on the season.

If Arkansas wants any chance of slowing down this Ole Miss offense, it will need a big game from the defensive line. Arkansas needs to limit Quinshon Judkins on the ground and get after an offensive line that gives up 2.5 sacks a game, which is tied for 93rd in the country.

Questions on the other side

For all of Ole Miss' strengths offensively, the defense has some holes. Yes, the Rebels did upset LSU last weekend, but they also gave up 49 points in the process.

Offenses are averaging 263.8 passing yards and 145 rushing yards a game. Both of those numbers rank in the bottom-half nationally. The Arkansas offense hasn't been consistent this season, but Saturday presents an opportunity to right the ship and build confidence.

However, the one strength of this Ole Miss defense is its pass rush, which ranks 11th in the country with 3.4 sacks a game. Arkansas looks set to play a new offensive line this week, and keeping KJ Jefferson clean could be the difference between a close game and a blowout.

Can the Arkansas secondary hold up?

This has been an important question each of the past three weeks. Against LSU, the Razorbacks folded against Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabors, but the secondary bounced back last week with a solid performance against Texas A&M.

The Ole Miss wide receivers are probably a better unit than Texas A&M, and not as talented as LSU, which provides a big test for the Razorbacks' defensive backs. This challenge could be increasingly more difficult if star cornerback Dwight McGlothern can't play after suffering a concussion against the Aggies.

With or without McGlothern, Jaylon Braxton and Jaheim Singletary need big games to help limit the Ole Miss offense. The Rebels have three wide receivers with more than 340 receiving yards. Jordan Watkins has been the most consistent wideout (29 catches, 450 yards), but Tre Harris is the big-play threat averaging 21.3 yards a catch with six touchdowns.

Another wild ending?

This rivalry has been filled with close finishes and unpredictable outcomes in recent memory. Five of the last eight games between Ole Miss and Arkansas have been decided by four or less points. There's the infamous backwards heave from Hunter Henry in 2015, and the 2021 game finished 52-51 in overtime.

Fireworks are guaranteed, but can Arkansas close out a tight game? The Razorbacks have lost both of their one-possession games this season. Perhaps they're due for a close result to flip their way.

Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 31

This actually feels like a decent matchup for Arkansas. The Razorbacks' defensive line should be able to create some havoc and the offense might finally find some momentum, but I just don't trust the Razorbacks' offensive line. It's hard to believe a last-minute shuffling will completely change things. I think Arkansas makes some big plays, but Ole Miss is just too good, and home-field advantage plays a role.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. Ole Miss: Score prediction, scouting report