Arkansas football vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen

The Arkansas football season will come to an end Friday.

Missouri, Arkansas’ Battle Line rival, is in Fayetteville for the final regular-season game for both the Tigers and Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Tigers are in the midst of their best season in a decade. A win would mark their 10th, their most since 2013. Arkansas, on the other hand, took a step back in 2023 after coach Sam Pittman led the team to bowl berths in his first three seasons. The Razorbacks were eliminated from bowl contention with a loss to Auburn two weeks ago.

Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game Friday afternoon.

How to watch, stream Arkansas vs. Missouri

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: November 24, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Live Stream: CBS

How to listen to Arkansas football vs. Missouri

ARKANSAS RADIO AFFILIATES



City Station Conway KASR-FM 92.7 El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1 Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1 Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590 Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5 Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950 Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3 Hot Springs / Mena KTTG-FM 96.3 Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7 Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3 Rogers KURM-FM 100.3 Rogers KURM-AM AM 790 Russellville KARV-FM 101.3 Russellville KARV-AM 610 Stuttgart KWAK-FM 105.5 Texarkana KKTK-AM 1400

Arkansas key players

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the second quarter as FIU Panthers linebacker Donovan Manuel (10) and defensive back Bobby Salla Jr (32) defend at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback KJ Jefferson

Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong

Defensive end Landon Jackson

Missouri key players

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (20) celebrates with fans after scoring against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Brady Cook

Running back Cody Schrader

Defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the second quarter against the FIU Panthers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Years as head coach: 4

Years at Arkansas: 4

Record this season: 4-7, 1-6

Record overall: 23-24, 11-22

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Years as head coach: 4

Years at Missouri: 4

Record this season: 9-2, 5-2

Record overall: 26-21, 16-18

