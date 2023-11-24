Arkansas football vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen
The Arkansas football season will come to an end Friday.
Missouri, Arkansas’ Battle Line rival, is in Fayetteville for the final regular-season game for both the Tigers and Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
The Tigers are in the midst of their best season in a decade. A win would mark their 10th, their most since 2013. Arkansas, on the other hand, took a step back in 2023 after coach Sam Pittman led the team to bowl berths in his first three seasons. The Razorbacks were eliminated from bowl contention with a loss to Auburn two weeks ago.
Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game Friday afternoon.
How to watch, stream Arkansas vs. Missouri
Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:
Date: November 24, 2023
Time: 3 p.m. CT
Live Stream: CBS
How to listen to Arkansas football vs. Missouri
ARKANSAS RADIO AFFILIATES
City
Station
Conway
KASR-FM
92.7
El Dorado
KELD-FM
107.1
Fayetteville
KQSM-FM
92.1
Fayetteville
KYNG-AM
AM 1590
Forrest City
KJXK-FM
106.5
Forrest City
KJXK-AM
AM 950
Fort Smith
KERX-FM
95.3
Hot Springs / Mena
KTTG-FM
96.3
Little Rock
KABZ-FM
103.7
Marshall
KBCN-FM
104.3
Rogers
KURM-FM
100.3
Rogers
KURM-AM
AM 790
Russellville
KARV-FM
101.3
Russellville
KARV-AM
610
Stuttgart
KWAK-FM
105.5
Texarkana
KKTK-AM
1400
Arkansas key players
Quarterback KJ Jefferson
Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong
Defensive end Landon Jackson
Missouri key players
Quarterback Brady Cook
Running back Cody Schrader
Defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman
Years as head coach: 4
Years at Arkansas: 4
Record this season: 4-7, 1-6
Record overall: 23-24, 11-22
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz
Years as head coach: 4
Years at Missouri: 4
Record this season: 9-2, 5-2
Record overall: 26-21, 16-18