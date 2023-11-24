Advertisement

Arkansas football vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen

The Arkansas football season will come to an end Friday.

Missouri, Arkansas’ Battle Line rival, is in Fayetteville for the final regular-season game for both the Tigers and Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Tigers are in the midst of their best season in a decade. A win would mark their 10th, their most since 2013. Arkansas, on the other hand, took a step back in 2023 after coach Sam Pittman led the team to bowl berths in his first three seasons. The Razorbacks were eliminated from bowl contention with a loss to Auburn two weeks ago.

Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game Friday afternoon.

How to watch, stream Arkansas vs. Missouri

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

  • Date: November 24, 2023

  • Time: 3 p.m. CT

  • Live Stream: CBS

How to listen to Arkansas football vs. Missouri

ARKANSAS RADIO AFFILIATES

City

Station

Conway

KASR-FM

92.7

El Dorado

KELD-FM

107.1

Fayetteville

KQSM-FM

92.1

Fayetteville

KYNG-AM

AM 1590

Forrest City

KJXK-FM

106.5

Forrest City

KJXK-AM

AM 950

Fort Smith

KERX-FM

95.3

Hot Springs / Mena

KTTG-FM

96.3

Little Rock

KABZ-FM

103.7

Marshall

KBCN-FM

104.3

Rogers

KURM-FM

100.3

Rogers

KURM-AM

AM 790

Russellville

KARV-FM

101.3

Russellville

KARV-AM

610

Stuttgart

KWAK-FM

105.5

Texarkana

KKTK-AM

1400

Arkansas key players

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/arkansas/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Arkansas Razorbacks;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Arkansas Razorbacks</a> quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/301976" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:KJ Jefferson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">KJ Jefferson</a> (1) rushes in the second quarter as FIU Panthers linebacker Donovan Manuel (10) and defensive back Bobby Salla Jr (32) defend at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

  • Quarterback KJ Jefferson

  • Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong

  • Defensive end Landon Jackson

Missouri key players

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/missouri/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Missouri;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Missouri</a>, USA; Missouri Tigers running back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/298208" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cody Schrader;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cody Schrader</a> (20) celebrates with fans after scoring against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman

Nov 18, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the second quarter against the FIU Panthers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

  • Years as head coach: 4

  • Years at Arkansas: 4

  • Record this season: 4-7, 1-6

  • Record overall: 23-24, 11-22

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

  • Years as head coach: 4

  • Years at Missouri: 4

  • Record this season: 9-2, 5-2

  • Record overall: 26-21, 16-18

 

