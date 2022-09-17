Arkansas football vs. Missouri State: How to watch, stream, listen for Saturday

Arkansas and Missouri State kickoff their Week 3 matchup at 7 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium with an interesting storyline.

The return of Bobby Petrino.

For the first time in a decade, Petrino returns to Razorbacks Stadium with the 5th ranked team in the FCS. The Bears enter with an offense full of power five transfers led by quarterback Jason Shelley. Shelley threw five touchdowns last week against Tennessee-Martin, three of which went to Tyrone Scott.

The Hogs continue the quest of navigating through the toughest schedule in the country. They’ve handled it well, with two very convincing wins. Because of the Hogs’ performances, the coaches and media ranked them within near or in the Top 10

With a 99% chance of winning, the Hogs shouldn’t have trouble with the Bears. I would expect Missouri State to play “inspired football” for their head coach, but the Hogs look poised and focused.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

How to listen

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders celebrates with teammate Dalton Wagner after scoring a touchdown against South Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

You can find the complete list below for those seeking the radio broadcast of the game. In Northwest Arkansas, KQSM 92.1 will be the broadcaster in 2022.

Arkansas radio affiliates

Batesville, KWOZ-FM, 103.3

Camden, KCXY-FM, 95.3

Crossett, KAGH-FM, 104.9

Crossett, KAGH-AM, 800

DeQueen, KDQN-FM, 92.1

DeWitt, KDEW-FM, 97.3

El Dorado, KMRX-FM, 96.1

Fayetteville, KQSM-FM, 92.1

Forrest City, KBFC-FM, 93.5

Fort Smith, KERX-FM, 95.3

Glenwood, KHGZ-FM, 98.9

Glenwood, KHGZ-AM, 670

Hot Springs, KTTG-FM, 96.3

Jonesboro, KEGI-FM, 100.5

Little Rock, KABZ-FM, 103.7

Magnolia, KZHE-FM, 100.5

Marshall, KBCN-FM, 104.3

Mena, KTTG-FM, 96.3

Mena, KENA-FM, 104.1

Monticello, KGPQ-FM, 99.9

Morrilton, KCON-FM, 99.3

Mountain Home, KOMT-FM, 93.5

Ozark, KDYN-FM, 96.7

Ozark, KDYN-AM, 1540

Searcy, KRZS-FM, 99.1

Texarkana, KKTK-AM, 1400

Wynne, KWYN-FM, 92.5

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire