Arkansas football vs. Mississippi State start time, TV announced for Week 8 matchup

Arkansas football will finally return home next week, and a morning kickoff awaits.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) Oct. 21 game against Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3) will start at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

The Week 8 contest will mark Arkansas' first home game since a loss to BYU on Sept. 16. The Razorbacks haven't won since that narrow defeat, and they head to No. 11 Alabama on Saturday night. Arkansas will have its bye week following its matchup with the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State is also winless in the SEC through three conference games, but the Bulldogs are coming off a win last week against Western Michigan. However, quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo'Quavious Marks both left the game with injuries.

Arkansas is 18-13-1 all-time against Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs have won seven of the past 10 meetings and are coming off a 40-17 victory in 2022.

