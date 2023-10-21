Arkansas football vs. Mississippi State: Updates, highlights from Week 8 college football game

Arkansas football returns home Saturday after a four-game road trip, hoping to turn the tide and start a late-season surge toward bowl eligibility.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) will face Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3) as the only two winless teams in the SEC West. Arkansas is coming off a failed comeback bid against No. 11 Alabama, while Mississippi State beat Western Michigan two weeks ago before its BYE.

Beginning with Mississippi State, Arkansas will play four of its final five regular-season games at Razorback Stadium, including three of its final four SEC contests. This season marks the first time since 1925 that Arkansas has played each of its first four conference games away from home.

KJ Jefferson has completed 124-of-188 passes (66.0%) for 1,450 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 162 yards and a score through seven games this season. Jefferson, who has thrown for at least one touchdown in each of his last 18 games under center, ranks first on Arkansas’ career touchdown responsibility list with 82

Arkansas leads the all-time series against the Bulldogs 18-14-1, but Mississippi State won in blowout fashion last year, dismantling the Razorbacks 40-17.

What time and channel is the Arkansas football vs. Mississippi State game on?

When: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

Betting line: Arkansas by 6.5; Over/Under of 49.5

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Live score, updates, highlights from Week 8