Arkansas football vs. Mississippi State: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 8 game

After 35 long days, Arkansas football will play another home game Saturday.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) will face Mississippi State (3-3 0-3) Saturday morning (11 a.m. CT, ESPN) trying to end a five-game losing streak. Both teams currently sit at the bottom of the SEC West standings and are in the midst of disappointing seasons.

The Razorbacks have lost four one-possession games this season, including last week's tight defeat at No. 11 Alabama. Meanwhile, Mississippi State is coming off its bye week and has been blown out in losses to the Crimson Tide and LSU this fall.

Here is a look at four things to watch from the Mississippi State matchup and a score prediction.

Health question marks at quarterback and running back

The Bulldogs have a dynamic duo in the backfield with quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo'Quavious Marks, but both players are questionable with injuries.

If Rogers can't go, Mike Wright is expected to start. The Vanderbilt transfer is a dual-threat quarterback who has logged 66 snaps this season in special packages. He is Mississippi State's second-leading rusher on the season behind Marks.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday that the Razorbacks would have to prepare for two different quarterbacks and systems this week. That is no easy challenge, but Arkansas would much rather face Wright after Rogers threw for 406 yards and led the Bulldogs to a 40-17 victory when the teams met last year.

Don't let Tulu Griffin win the game

Even if Mississippi State has to play backups in the backfield, the Bulldogs have a bona fide game breaker in Tulu Griffin.

The senior wide receiver nearly won the South Carolina game by himself with seven catches for 256 yards and a touchdown. Griffin has scored one touchdown running the football this season and has returned multiple kickoffs for scores in his career.

The Arkansas secondary has been much-improved this fall compared to 2022, and Griffin will present another benchmark challenge. Safeties Jayden Johnson, Hudson Clark and Alfahiym Walcott can't let Griffin get free down the field.

A leaky pass defense

No team in the SEC is giving up a higher completion percentage (74.2) than Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are giving up 274 passing yards per game in the SEC, and that includes a loss to Alabama where Jalen Milroe only attempted 12 passes.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson needs to attack through the air early and often Saturday. With a struggling run game, the Razorbacks should utilize a high-tempo, pass-heavy approach to try and get the offense rolling. It will be bad news for the Razorbacks if Mississippi State's secondary can hold up against Arkansas.

Two elite linebackers to watch

Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson rank second and third, respectively, in the SEC tackles department. Arkansas' Jaheim Thomas tops the list having played one more game than the Mississippi State duo.

But big plays are what makes the Bulldogs' linebackers a special group. Johnson and Watson have combined for 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Arkansas needs to focus on taking care of the football and the offensive line can't fall asleep on linebacker blitzes with these two around.

Prediction: Arkansas 27, Mississippi State 24

Nothing is easy at the moment for the Razorbacks, so why should a home game against an injury-ravaged Mississippi State team be any different? However, I do think the losing streak ends this week as Arkansas treats its home fans to a tight win. Cam Little will be the difference with a clutch kick and the Razorbacks will head into the bye week with some momentum, maintaining hope for a bowl game by season's end.

