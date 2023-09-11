Arkansas football vs. LSU start time, TV announced for Week 4 matchup

It will be a night game in Death Valley for Arkansas football in 2023.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Razorbacks (2-0) Sept. 23 game at No. 14 LSU (1-1) will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback back KJ Jefferson (kneeling, front left) and teammates celebrate after the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 28-6. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Week 4 contest will mark Arkansas' first game in the SEC this season, while the Tigers open their league campaign this week at Mississippi State. LSU got its 2023 season off to a rough start, losing big to Florida State in Week 1. Brian Kelly and the Tigers bounced back last week with an easy win over Grambling State.

There's a chance Arkansas and LSU could both be ranked inside the top-25 by next week's matchup. The Tigers are already there, while the Razorbacks received the second most votes of any team not ranked inside the AP poll this week. There are zero top-25 matchups in Week 3.

LSU has won six of the past seven meetings between the two schools, but Arkansas won the most recent game in Baton Rouge. The Razorbacks needed overtime to top LSU 16-13 in 2021.

