Arkansas football vs. LSU: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 4 game

Arkansas football will play its first road game of the season Saturday, doing so in one of the most fearsome environments in all of college football.

The Golden Boot Trophy is on the line as the Razorbacks (2-1) head south to face No. 12 LSU (2-1) for a famed night game in Death Valley (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). It’s the earliest the teams have ever played and the first time since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992 the teams aren't playing in late November.

Both teams have one disappointing non-conference loss on their ledger, with LSU throttling Mississippi State last week to open its SEC slate. Saturday will mark Arkansas' first conference game of 2023. This is the first of four straight SEC road games for the Razorbacks, who are seeking their second consecutive win inside Tiger Stadium.

Here is a look at four things to watch from LSU and a score prediction.

Strength versus weakness along the LSU defensive front

It certainly hasn't been a smooth start to the season for a new-look Arkansas offensive line, and that unit will face arguably its biggest test of the season in LSU.

The Tigers made life miserable for Malik Hornsby last season, and the Tigers' defensive line is even better this season behind anchors Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo.

Then, there's Harold Perkins, one of the best defensive players in the country. Perkins is playing a different role this season with less emphasis on rushing the passer, but he's still tied for the team lead in sacks and tackles for loss.

"(Perkins) is probably as fast as anybody they have on their team. He’s very instinctive, but he is fast, and he will hit you. I mean he’s just a really good player," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said.

How will Arkansas deal with the loaded defensive front? Expect plenty of chip blocks and more rollouts for quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Sep 16, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) makes a reception while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) on a play that would result in a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Big-play threat of Malik Nabers

Nabers is coming off a career-day against Mississippi State. LSU's junior wide receiver made 13 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He's Jayden Daniels' favorite target, and one of the best players across the country.

The Arkansas secondary looks much-improved from a season ago, and the Razorbacks are allowing 201.7 passing yards a game. Former LSU player Dwight McGlothern and Georgia transfer Jaheim Singletary will handle the bulk of Nabers' responsibility, and how they hold up on the outside will be a big factor in the Hogs' upset hopes.

Can Arkansas exploit the LSU secondary?

If Jefferson is given adequate time to throw the football, the Razorbacks could have a big day in the passing game. The Tigers' secondary looked much-improved against Mississippi State, but Florida State threw for 359 yards in the season-opener.

The LSU secondary is primarily made up of transfers, and former Arkansas player and LSU starting safety Greg Brooks will sadly miss out on the reunion as he recovers from emergency surgery for a brain tumor. Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa have a big opportunity Saturday night, but they need to create consistent separation in addition to making difficult catches.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to find a hole in the Arkansas defense as he runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

An elite QB matchup

Saturday night might feature the best two quarterbacks across the SEC in KJ Jefferson and Jayden Daniels. Both quarterbacks excel passing downfield and bring a dual-threat in the run game. Daniels was preseason first team All-SEC, while Jefferson was on the second team.

"You want to prove that you’re as good or better," Pittman said. "I think KJ has been driven by that probably his whole life. There have been a few games where maybe he wasn’t because he was the man on the field, everybody thought he was. But most of the time he’s got something to prove. That chip. I think you’ll see him play well on Saturday."

Prediction: LSU 31, Arkansas 20

The Razorbacks are reeling. The positive vibes of preseason are waning with a gruesome SEC road trip starting Saturday night. A win over LSU would save the Arkansas season and provide serious momentum heading into the rest of the conference slate, but the Tigers are too talented and a bad matchup along the line of scrimmage for Arkansas. The Razorbacks will keep it closer than the betting line, but LSU moves to 2-0 in the SEC.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. LSU: Score prediction, scouting report