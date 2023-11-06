It will be an evening kickoff for the final non-conference game of the Arkansas football season.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the Razorbacks (3-6) Nov. 18 game against FIU (4-5) will start at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Tyrone Broden (17) hauls in the game winning over-time touchdown at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in the second half. Arkansas defeated Florida 39-36 in over-time. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

The Razorbacks are coming off their first win in two months, beating Florida 39-36 in overtime Saturday. Arkansas posted a season-high 481 yards in its first game with new offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton and ended a six-game losing streak.

Arkansas must win its three remaining games to secure bowl-eligibility. The Razorbacks face Auburn this week, before two more home games against FIU and No. 16 Missouri.

The Panthers have lost four of their past five games and need two more victories to secure a postseason berth. FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre is in his second season in charge of the Panthers, having previously served as the Memphis defensive coordinator.

Arkansas won the lone meeting between these schools in 2007. Felix Jones ran for 89 yards, Darren McFadden scored four touchdowns and the Razorbacks won 58-10.

Wayne Younger was the FIU quarterback that day, and Younger later coached Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders at Rockledge High School in Florida.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. FIU start time, TV announced for Week 12 matchup