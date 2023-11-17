Arkansas football vs. FIU: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 12 game

Arkansas football enters its penultimate game of the season in dire need of a win, but even a blowout victory might not be enough to quiet the growing speculation about Sam Pittman's job security.

The Razorbacks (3-7) will host FIU (4-6) Saturday night (6:30 p.m., ESPNU) coming off their worst performance of the season. Arkansas was blown out in last week's 48-10 loss to Auburn that officially ended any hopes of bowl eligibility.

The Panthers come to Fayetteville with slim hopes of a postseason berth. FIU needs to beat Arkansas on Saturday and Western Kentucky next week to clinch a bowl game.

Here is a look at four things to watch from the FIU matchup and a score prediction.

Which team can protect its quarterback?

Saturday's matchup will feature two of the worst offensive lines in the country. Arkansas has given up 41 sacks this season, which ranks 127th. FIU has been even worse with 42 sacks allowed.

There is massive pressure on the Hogs' offensive line to keep KJ Jefferson upright against a team from a smaller conference. On the flip side, the Arkansas defensive line needs to consistently create havoc on FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who only has six touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season.

KJ Jefferson set to break two more records

This hasn't been an ideal senior season for the Arkansas quarterback, but Jefferson can continue to cement himself as one of the Hogs' all-time greats Saturday by setting two more passing records.

All Jefferson needs is one more passing touchdown and 44 passing yards to become Arkansas' all-time leader in both categories. Currently, Brandon Allen has the career touchdowns (66) record, and Tyler Wilson sits atop the passing yards (7,765) list. FIU has the 97th-ranked passing defense in the country, giving up 243 yards per game.

However, it might also be prudent for head coach Sam Pittman to give backup Jacolby Criswell some snaps against the Panthers. Criswell came in for Jefferson during the second half of the loss to Auburn and gave the Hogs' offense a spark, connecting with Isaac TeSlaa for the only Arkansas touchdown of the day.

There's a good chance Criswell is the Arkansas starting quarterback next season, and with now bowl game to play for this fall, it would be nice for the staff and fans to get a look at the future of the program.

Defending Kris Mitchell will be key

In FIU's four wins this season, Mitchell is averaging 110.8 receiving yards. He's caught six of the Panthers' seven passing touchdowns this season and is an explosive play waiting to happen.

With Jaylon Braxton likely out due to a shoulder sprain, Dwight McGlothern and Lorando Johnson should get most of the reps guarding Mitchell. If Arkansas wants to dispel any upset hopes, locking down FIU's top wide receiver is a good place to start.

Hogs need a blowout

Arkansas simply must treat its home fans to a positive performance Saturday night. FIU is Conference USA's cellar-dweller, and after last week's embarrassment against Auburn, fans are expecting a bounce-back that involves a lopsided final score.

These have been the types of games in recent years that Arkansas has struggled with. The Razorbacks let Kent State hang around into the second half earlier this season, and Liberty pulled off a shocking upset in 2022.

With an increasingly hot seat, Coach Pittman can't allow something similar to come close to reality this week.

Prediction: Arkansas 34, FIU 17

The Razorbacks are favored by 29 points, but they are 1-4 against the spread as favorites this season. Arkansas hasn't covered a game it was expected to win since the season-opener against Western Carolina, and I think that trend continues Saturday. It's hard to have any confidence in the Arkansas offense at this point, and with the team itself lacking some belief, this could be another game where the fans expected more from the home team.

