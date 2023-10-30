Arkansas football vs. Auburn start time, TV announced for Week 11 matchup
It will be an afternoon kickoff when Arkansas football returns home next week to face Auburn.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) Nov. 11 game against the Tigers (4-4 1-4) will start at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
The Razorbacks are currently coming off their open week and preparing for a road trip to Florida. It will be the first Arkansas game with new offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton, who was promoted to replace the fired Dan Enos.
The game against Auburn could be a key tilt in both teams' quest to obtain bowl eligibility. Arkansas must win all of its remaining games to secure a postseason berth, while Auburn must go 2-2 in its final stretch against Vanderbilt, Arkansas, New Mexico State and Alabama.
The Tigers lost their first four SEC games before a win this Saturday against Mississippi State. Auburn crushed the Bulldogs early and led 24-3 at halftime before securing a 27-13 victory.
The Razorbacks are 12-19-1 all time against Auburn and had lost six-straight games before last year's 41-27 road win.
