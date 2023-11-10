Arkansas football vs. Auburn: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 11 game

Arkansas football returns home this weekend looking to start a winning streak and take another giant step toward bowl eligibility.

The Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will face Auburn (5-4, 2-4) Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network) coming off their first win in two months. Arkansas ushered in a new offensive coordinator last week and beat Florida 39-36 in overtime, which marked the program's first-ever win in Gainesville.

After losing four-straight games to begin its SEC slate, Auburn is coming off back-to-back victories over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The Tigers beat the Commodores 31-15 last week.

Here is a look at four things to watch from the Auburn matchup and a score prediction.

Payton Thorne takes over under center

Auburn started the 2023 season with a two-quarterback system. Thorne got the bulk of snaps at quarterback, but there were still consistent packages for Robby Ashford, who is more of a run-first player.

But those packages for Ashford have become less frequent over the past two weeks. In the most recent game against Vanderbilt, Ashford logged just two carries and didn't attempt a pass.

Thorne has thrived in the expanded role, going 37-for-53 with 461 passing yards and five touchdowns in the last two weeks. He's also ran for 78 yards over that stretch.

"(Thorne) is much more athletic than I thought he would be, and he can run," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. "They’re going to run their total RPO offense with him, and I’m sure that’s why they got him to begin with."

Ball security key for Arkansas

No team in the SEC has forced more turnovers this season than Auburn (15), with 11 coming via interception.

KJ Jefferson has thrown a pick in five of the past six games, and the Tigers are 2-0 this season when they've come up with at least three takeaways. Cornerback Jaylin Simpson has four interceptions by himself.

If Arkansas can take care of the football and limit Auburn's extra possessions, it will have a great chance to win a second-straight game.

A running back finding his form

Auburn junior Jarquez Hunter did not run for more than 59 yards in any of the Tigers' first six games. He's averaging 139.3 yards in the last three games, including a 183-yard performance last week against Vanderbilt.

Hunter, like Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders, hasn't quite lived up to expectations after entering the season as an All-SEC pick. Both squads believe their star backs could hold the key to a successful closing stretch.

Arkansas revenge game against Hugh Freeze

Freeze strolled into Fayetteville last year with the Liberty Flames and pulled off a stunning 21-19 victory over the Razorbacks. Freeze sprayed cold water all over the Razorbacks just when they thought they were turning the corner in 2022.

"When Coach Freeze got the job at Auburn, we knew that they were going to end up being a really good football team," Pittman said.

The notoriously respected offensive coach went 39-25 at Ole Miss before NCAA recruiting violations ended his Oxford Tenure. Freeze's success with Liberty landed him back in the SEC this season.

For Pittman, this is an opportunity to return the favor. Auburn has some momentum rolling after back-to-back wins and is one victory away from bowl eligibility. Arkansas needs to ensure that any celebrations securing a postseason berth happen away from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Prediction: Arkansas 24, Auburn 20

I'm buying into the Kenny Guiton hype. It was nothing short of amazing what Arkansas was able to do offensively against Florida given this season's struggles and having just two weeks of preparation under Guiton. Auburn has a better defense than the Gators, but it also has a more inconsistent offense. Jefferson and the Razorbacks treat the home fans to a close victory, and Arkansas moves two wins away from becoming (shockingly) bowl eligible.

