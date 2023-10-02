Arkansas football will face Alabama and finish its grueling road stretch in the SEC with a morning kickoff.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Razorbacks (2-3) Oct. 14 game against No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0) will start at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

The Week 7 contest will mark Arkansas' fourth game in the SEC. So far, the Razorbacks have losses to LSU and Texas A&M on the conference ledger. Alabama, meanwhile, has wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Both teams also have one disappointing non-conference loss in 2023, with Arkansas losing at home to BYU and the Crimson Tide dropping a home game against No. 3 Texas.

Alabama leads the all-time series between the two schools 25-8, and the Crimson Tide are in the midst of a 16-game win streak against Arkansas. The last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama was in 2006 with a 24-23 double-overtime win in Fayetteville.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. Alabama start time, TV announced for Week 7 matchup