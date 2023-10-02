Advertisement

Arkansas football vs. Alabama start time, TV announced for Week 7 matchup

Jackson Fuller, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record
·1 min read

Arkansas football will face Alabama and finish its grueling road stretch in the SEC with a morning kickoff.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Razorbacks (2-3) Oct. 14 game against No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0) will start at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

The Week 7 contest will mark Arkansas' fourth game in the SEC. So far, the Razorbacks have losses to LSU and Texas A&M on the conference ledger. Alabama, meanwhile, has wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Both teams also have one disappointing non-conference loss in 2023, with Arkansas losing at home to BYU and the Crimson Tide dropping a home game against No. 3 Texas.

Alabama leads the all-time series between the two schools 25-8, and the Crimson Tide are in the midst of a 16-game win streak against Arkansas. The last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama was in 2006 with a 24-23 double-overtime win in Fayetteville.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. Alabama start time, TV announced for Week 7 matchup