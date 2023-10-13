Arkansas football vs. Alabama: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 7 game

Arkansas football will head to Alabama this weekend hoping to brush aside a four-game losing streak and end a 20-year drought in the process.

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) will face the No. 11 Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0) on Saturday morning (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). The last time Arkansas won a road game against Alabama was 2003, and the Hogs have dropped 15 consecutive games overall in the series.

The Razorbacks have lost three one-possession games this season, including last week's disappointing defeat at Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Alabama is coming off an impressive victory over Texas A&M that once again cemented the Crimson Tide as favorites in the SEC West.

Here is a look at four things to watch from the Ole Miss matchup and a score prediction.

Beware of the deep ball

Jalen Milroe might not be Nick Saban's most consistent quarterback, but he does have a certain electricity that consistently strikes fear in opposing defenses. He's always one step away from a home run with his legs, as Arkansas found out last season, but he's also been dynamic on downfield throws in 2023.

On passes that travel 20 yards or more, Milroe is 17-for-25 with 605 yards and seven touchdowns. He also hasn't thrown a single interception on those deep passes.

Jermaine Burton has been Milroe's preferred target down the field, averaging 22.7 yards per catch with four touchdowns. A beat-up Arkansas secondary, with safety Alfahiym Walcott and cornerback Jaylon Braxton questionable, will need to limit the big plays and force Milroe into long drives if the Razorbacks want to pull off the upset.

Can Arkansas exploit Bama's offensive line?

If there is one weakness with this year's edition of the Crimson Tide, it's an offensive line that ranks 125th in the country yielding 4.33 sacks per game.

Against Texas, Alabama gave up five sacks, and that formula needs to be replicated by the Razorbacks. Putting the Alabama offense behind the sticks and causing havoc in the backfield is an easy way to create defensive momentum.

The Arkansas defensive line is coming off arguably its most impactful game of the season against Ole Miss, limiting the Rebels to just 27 points. Trajan Jeffcoat and Nico Davillier especially flashed, and they'll look to get after Milroe Saturday.

A major challenge on the opposite line of scrimmage

It's no secret what kind of weakness the Arkansas offensive line has been this season, and that unit will face its toughest test of the season.

The Crimson Tide have finished with at least six tackles for loss and four sacks in each of its past four games. Alabama ranks fifth in the country with 3.67 sacks per game, and the ferocious defensive line is led by projected first-round draft pick Dallas Turner.

Based off this season's results, the Hogs will need a minor miracle to run the ball well and keep KJ Jefferson clean in the pocket.

Extra possessions

Since the start of the 2015 season, Alabama has forced at least one turnover in 106 of the last 119 contests. During that time, the Crimson Tide has forced 185 turnovers and returned 41 of those miscues for touchdowns.

Arkansas has actually been the better team in turnover margin, sitting at plus-four compared to Alabama's plus-three, but that number is skewed by the Hogs' five forced turnovers against Western Carolina. Since the opener, Arkansas has had a negative turnover margin.

The Hogs must find a way to take care of the ball. Jefferson has thrown five interceptions in his last three games, and that just isn't a winning formula against Alabama. If Kool-Aid McKinstry gets his hands on the ball, the Crimson Tide could create points on defense.

Prediction: Alabama 27, Arkansas 13

Surprisingly, the Hogs feel like a good matchup for Alabama this year when the Crimson Tide has the football. But when Arkansas gains possession, the Crimson Tide might be the worst possible opponent. A struggling offensive line won't get rolling on the road at Alabama, and the Arkansas losing streak will stretch to five games. There will be a ton of pressure on Arkansas to flip its season next week at home against Mississippi State.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report