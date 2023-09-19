Arkansas football has very slim chance to beat LSU, according to ESPN

For the first time in the 2023 season, Arkansas football is considered heavy underdogs entering a game.

After losing at home to an unranked BYU team 38-31, it should come as no surprise that there is little-to-no faith in the Hogs pulling off an upset. According to ESPN’s FPI matchup predictor, Arkansas has just an 11.5% chance to beat LSU and bring the “Golden Boot” back to Fayetteville.

While that percentage is justified considering everything that transpired this past weekend, the Arkansas-LSU rivalry has a history of being one where a lot of times the records can be thrown out the window. On Monday, Sam Pittman even mentioned in his press conference that the previous three games in this series have each been decided by three points.

In 2020, LSU narrowly escaped with a 27-24 win. The following year Arkansas was able to get revenge with a 16-13 overtime win. Last season, following their embarrassing loss to Liberty the week before, the Hogs came out and nearly pulled the upset over the Tigers without KJ Jefferson. LSU escaped with a 13-10 win, but Arkansas played very well coming fresh off a disappointing loss.

It’s sure to be a raucous environment, as kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Coverage can be found on ESPN as Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire