Arkansas football: Twitter pre-game reactions for Hogs vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas football has two more chances to become bowl eligible this season.

On paper, tonight’s game may look extremely one-sided, in favor of the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, but Arkansas proved last week that they still have fight left in them.

The weather is once again going to be a factor, with temperatures currently hovering around freezing before kickoff. We saw last week against LSU that a cold DW Reynolds Razorback Stadium can play right into the hands of the Hogs.

Another factor in tonight’s contest is the probable return of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. He missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury, and the Arkansas offense struggled mightily.

Having Jefferson back should spark the Arkansas offense despite the freezing conditions on the field. As we’ve seen this season, having Jefferson under center makes a night and day difference for the Hogs.

Arkansas is 1-1 against the Rebels since the two programs hired Sam Pittman and Lane Kiffin, respectively. Last year’s matchup saw Ole Miss survive the Hogs in a shootout, 52-51.

Here’s what people are saying ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Another cold night in Razorback Stadium

We’re rolling on the Razorback Sports Network from DWRRS. You can listen on any number of stations across the state or use the @varsity app. Hogs and Ole Miss at 6:39! And as always #DisBeDaPlace #WPS pic.twitter.com/YZKnpI6O13 — Phil Elson (@PhilElsonPxP) November 19, 2022

KJ Jefferson is ready to go

As expected, KJ Jefferson is taking snaps from Ricky Stromberg and throwing in pregame warmups. — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 19, 2022

Hopeful Hog fans have shown up

It’s cold outside, but the Hogs are going to be on FIRE tonight! #WPS pic.twitter.com/Coe1y964cI — Joshua Rugger (@RugsWX) November 19, 2022

Arkansas social media department with another great hype video

The name on the front. The name on the back. The brothers beside you. Fight for all of it. pic.twitter.com/Uzj3wRVRWz — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 19, 2022

Some fans have lost faith in Sam Pittman

What would it take to go after Sonny Dykes — Hogs Media (@TheHogsMedia) November 19, 2022

Loyal Hog fans across the country on College Gameday

Seems to be a little far from home pic.twitter.com/AyyaHXdcsm — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 19, 2022

At long last, a night game in Fayetteville

Finally a night game on the hill! Woo Damn Pig https://t.co/b7PDpWPfrm — Kevin M. (@ArkBoSox) November 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire