Can Arkansas football turn the BYU page? Why the Razorbacks season hangs in the balance

The Arkansas football season is hanging in the balance.

The Razorbacks fans and coaches entered the 2023 campaign with healthy optimism. Even with a grueling four-game road trip to start SEC play, there were aspirations, and in reality, expectations that this season would provide a building block for Sam Pittman's future in charge of the program.

What were the realistic goals? A final record of 8-4 was ideal. Anything better a rousing success, with 7-5 the baseline for a team returning a third-year starting quarterback and a revamped defense through the transfer portal.

But all of those preseason hopes may have changed with Saturday's 38-31 home loss to BYU, which served a cruel reminder that counting college football wins in the summer can be a fool's errand.

So now Arkansas finds itself with what Sam Pittman described as arguably its toughest test of the season, heading to Baton Rouge to face No. 12 LSU. But the midweek test of trying to get past the BYU loss might be as difficult as stopping Harold Perkins on Saturday night.

"When you let people down, you’re already beating yourself up on it, and then somebody starts beating the hell out of you with it," Pittman said Monday "I think it’s a little bit harder to recover. But they’re going to recover it as I do."

Pittman seemed simultaneously still deflated and eager to move forward in his Monday press conference. There were many opportunities to beat BYU. Penalties and a fourth-down failure that flipped momentum stood out, but the Razorbacks did a lot of things right in defeat.

The running game got going. The defense did well when it wasn't given a short field to protect, and the Hogs out-gained BYU 424-281.

Many preseason goals are still in front of them. After all, the Razorbacks are undefeated in the SEC.

But they were expected to be completely unbeaten at this point. Losing is one thing, but the sting of a surprise defeat can linger a little longer. There's now a scenario where Arkansas is 2-5 when it plays its next home game on Oct. 21 against Mississippi State.

That would be a nightmare scenario for Pittman, both this fall and trying to build for the future. The Arkansas season hangs in the balance, and Pittman knows the recovery process must hit high-gear.

"You know the old saying, some teams can beat you two or three times if you let them. We just can’t do that. At some point today, we’ve got to let it go," he said.

"I do know this: The busier you are preparing for the next game, the easier it is on you."

Pittman might be trying to speak his team turning the page into existence, but Arkansas players were on-board with the swift transition after Saturday's loss. Defensive leaders Chris Paul Jr. and Landon Jackson were confident the home defeat wouldn't define their season.

"We can’t just carry that over to LSU, and then it carries over to the next opponent after that. It doesn’t work like that," Paul Jr. said. "You’ve gotta flush it, next play mentality. Go out there and play your best brand of football next week."

Upsetting LSU would be a bigger shock than losing to BYU. The Tigers opened as 17-point favorites, and the spread is as high as 18.5 on some sportsbooks.

There are trends that could inspire confidence. Sam Pittman has won twice in Baton Rouge with Arkansas, doing so as the head coach in 2021 and as the offensive line coach in 2015. Last year, after a demoralizing home loss to Liberty, Arkansas bounced back and nearly upset LSU without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson.

But trends and hope only count for so much. We will find out what this team is made of during a night game in Death Valley. A season can change in an instant. Hopefully for Arkansas, it didn't end with a home loss to BYU.

