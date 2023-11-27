Arkansas football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Razorbacks

The Arkansas football offseason is underway.

After a 48-10 loss to Missouri to end the season, the Razorbacks (4-8, 1-7 SEC) must now figure out their roster for 2024. Coach Sam Pittman is coming back for another season and needs to upgrade the roster in key spots like offensive line and wide receiver.

Pittman, who received an endorsement from athletic director Hunter Yurachek after the win over FIU, has expressed confidence in recent weeks about Arkansas NIL program and the Razorbacks' ability to land quality players in the transfer portal.

Undergrads cannot enter the portal until Dec. 4, but those who have received a degree or are graduating in December can enter at any time. Undergraduate students have until Jan. 2 to decide whether to enter the portal.

Incoming transfers can commit any time, even after the window closes, but most fall transfers will commit before the start of the spring semester. Arkansas' spring semester begins Jan. 16.

Here's who's coming and going:

Players entering the portal from Arkansas football

Paul produced an outstanding freshman season in 2022, earning Second-Team Freshman All-American from College Football News and The Athletic, and Freshman All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches. He battled injuries and was up-and-down in 2023, but this is still a significant loss. Paul was arguably the face of the Arkansas defense entering the season.

DB Jaylen Lewis

The redshirt freshman was a consensus three-star prospect coming out of Haywood High School in Tennessee. In two seasons, Lewis appeared in just four games and made three total tackles.

