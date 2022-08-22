Arkansas football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

The list of all-time greats at the University of Arkansas is hardly a short one.

So when it came time to select the Razorbacks’ All-Time Roster, the task took months. Even now, about 16 weeks after considering the undertaking, we could hear arguments for moving some our listed back-ups to starters, adding a player for another here and there. We aren’t perfect.

But it isn’t about being perfect. It’s about re-living the greatness. It’s about talking again about the careers of Hogs from the recent past and, in some cases, the not-so-recent past.

Take a look. We start with the offense. Let us know who should have been represented that wasn’t and how we got it all wrong.

Just if you do, make sure to create your own list and share it with us, too. Hopefully you’ll have just as much fun as we did.

Without further ado, this is Razorbacks Wire‘s All-Time Arkansas Football Roster: The Offense.

Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups: Alabama / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin

Starting QB: Joe Ferguson

Arkansas quarterback Joe Ferguson, (11) picks up a first down and a crowd of Aggies in second quarter action at College Station, Texas, Oct. 31, 1970. Texas A&M players attempting to cut Ferguson off at the sidelines are Kent Finley (60), Max Bird (87), Bruce Best (56), and Boice Best (68). (AP Photo)

Ferguson played in an era in which the pass wasn’t as prevalent as it is now. He ranks just 12th in school history in yards passing, but, accordingly, that isn’t the best measurement. Ferguson not only had a solid three seasons in Fayetteville, but he parlayed that into a 17-year NFL career where he still owns a number of Buffalo Bills records.

Story continues

Backup QB: Ryan Mallett

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Ryan Mallett (15) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The slinger from Texarkana re-vitalized Arkansas football at the turn of the decade. Without him and the cadre of wide receivers – some of whom will be listed below – Hogs football doesn’t have its best stretch in decades in the late 2000s and early 2010s. In just two seasons, Mallett set Arkansas’ all-time passing yards mark, where he is now second. He’s also second in touchdowns. Both players in front of him? They were able to play for four years.

Starting RB: Darren McFadden

Nov. 23, 2007; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tailback Darren McFadden (5) carries against the LSU Tigers in overtime at Tiger Stadium. The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 50-48 in triple overtime. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 John David Mercer

McFadden is the easiest choice. He’s the best all-time player in Arkansas football history regardless of position. He finished second in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting and should have won it. McFadden owns Arkansas career yards rushing title by more than 900 yards and he went to the top of the heap in just three seasons.

Backup RB:

Alex Collins

Jan. 2, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Alex Collins (3) carries the ball against Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Kendall Adams (21) during the first half at Liberty Bowl.

One of the most unique personalities in the Arkansas locker room of the 2010s, if not a time period longer than that, Collins was an enigmatic, but dynamic running back during the Bret Bielema era. Collins is second to just McFadden in the Arkansas all-time rushing ranks, racking up 3,703 yards and 36 touchdowns in his three seasons. And he did a bulk of that sharing duties with another solid former Hog in Jonathan Williams.

Starting WR 1: Treylon Burks

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 20: Treylon Burks #16 of the Arkansas Razorbacks stiff arms Malachi Moore #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide on the way to scoring a touchdown during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A legend. Time will tell how history treats Treylon Burks. He played on just one winning Arkansas team, last year. But in three seasons with the Razorbacks, he re-wrote the record books. The only players higher ranked in just about every receiving category in school history played for four years. Burks had just three.

Starting WR 2: Jarius Wright

Jan 06, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jarius Wright (4) catches a touchdown pass over the outstretched arms of Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Arthur Brown (4) during the first half in the 2012 Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jarius Wright is at the top of Arkansas’ all-time receiving yards list and is second all-time in school history in receptions and touchdown catches. He was the biggest beneficiary of quarterback Ryan Mallett’s cannon of an arm and helped the Hogs to two of their best seasons of the 21st century.

Starting WR 3: Anthony Lucas

Arkansas’ Anthony Lucas, right, dives to catch a touch down pass in the end-zone from quarterback Clint Stoerner as Southern Methodist cornerback Tracy Hart (20) defends during the first quarter of their game Saturday night, Sept. 4, 1999, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

Before Jarius Wright, Joe Adams, Greg Childs and Cobi Hamilton, there were the Anthonys. Anthony Eubanks and Anthony Lucas provided quarterbacks Barry Lunney Jr. and Clint Stoerner two of the best SEC wideouts of the era. Lucas gets the nod ahead of the aforementioned. He’s second in school history in yards receiving, third in touchdown catches and ninth in receptions.

Backup WR 1: Cobi Hamilton

Jan 06, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Cobi Hamilton (11) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2012 Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cobi Hamilton is Arkansas’ all-time leader in receptions and he’s third in yards. He achieved that slotting despite playing with Jarius Wright, Greg Childs and Joe Adams, then, later, on one of the worst Arkansas teams in history in 2012.

Backup WR 2: Joe Adams

Joe Adams

Oct. 9, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver (3) Joe Adams catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Cowboys Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Adams never put up the elite single-season numbers many hoped for, but that wasn’t on him. Playing with Wright and Greg Childs meant Arkansas spread the wealth. He still caught the third most balls in school history for the fifth most yards.

Backup WR 3: Anthony Eubanks

Anthony Eubanks

Arkansas receiver Anthony Eubanks (2) runs into pressure from Florida safety Teako Brown (33) and Demetric Jackson (27) in the first half during SEC Football Championship play at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Saturday, Dec. 2, 1995. (AP Photo/Andrew Innerarity) ORG XMIT: AXD102

Eubanks actually has more career receptions than the man in front of him on the depth chart in this exercise. He’s fourth in school history with 153 grabs and the two Anthonys made quite the combo in the mid 1990s.

Starting TE: D.J. Williams

Arkansas tight end D.J. Williams (45) tries to elude Tennessee Tech defensive back Will Johnson (24) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2010. (AP Photo/April L Brown)

A look at Arkansas’ all-time receiving record books doesn’t yield many tight ends. Williams is one of the few. He was an All-SEC pick in 2008 and 2009 and finished his career as the second leading receiving school history, though he has since been leapfrogged by Adams, Hamilton and Wright.

Starting C: Frank Ragnow

Sep 27, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks center Frank Ragnow (72) in action against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Center was the most difficult position to pick for Arkansas. Frank Ragnow came out just on top. Ragnow was an All-SEC pick in 2016 and 2017 even after being bounced around the offensive line for a bulk of his career in Fayetteville. He’s since been a staple for the Detroit Lions and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

Backup C: Jonathan Luigs

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 27: Center Jonathan Luigs #63 of the Arkansas Razorbacks hikes the ball during the game against the Texas Longhorns on September 27, 2008 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Texas won 52-10. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Luigs owns more hardware than any center in Arkansas history, which is what edges him over the would-be No. 3 Travis Swanson. The 2007 Rimington winner was a rock, even the next year when the line struggled.

Starting OG 1: Brandon Burlsworth

Nov 27, 1998; Little Rock, AR, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arkansas Razorback tackle #77 Brandon Burlsworth in action against the LSU Tigers. Arkansas defeated LSU 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Burlsworth was an All-SEC and AP All-American second-teamer in 1998. He died 11 days after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999. The Burlsworth Trophy is given every year to the best player in college football who, like its namesake, started his career as a walk-on.

Starting OG 2: Bobbie Williams

Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Bobbie Williams (63) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

How many Arkansas offensive linemen have had a longer career than Bobbie Williams? Just one. Williams was a regular starter for the Cincinnati Bengals throughout the 2000s and played 12 seasons in the NFL. At Arkansas, Williams played both tackle and guard, helping a formidable offensive line with Burlsworth.

Backup OG 1: Sebastian Tretola

Oct 10, 2015; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola (73) looks for a defender during the game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Tretola’s personality made him an instant fan favorite at Arkansas after coming from junior-college. His skill made him a star. He didn’t make any All-SEC teams but he was a staple on the best Razorbacks offensive line in school history during his stead.

Backup OG 2: Freddie Childress

Nov 26, 1988; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ken Hatfield talks to quarterback (4) Quinn Grovey on the sidelines against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Childress was an All-Southwest Conference selection in 1986 and 1988 and the best offensive lineman to play under coach Ken Hatfield. Childress would go on to be one of the best players in Canadian Football League history where he was a six-time All-Star and two-time Grey Cup champion.

Starting OT 1: Shawn Andrews

Arkansas offensive lineman Shawn Andrews, center, takes a handoff from quarterback Matt Jones (9) against Mississippi State in Fayetteville, Ark., Nov. 22, 2003. Andrews, who lined up as a running back, scored on the play. Andrews is expected to be taken early in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

Andrews is the most dominant offensive lineman to ever play at Arkansas. He was twice named a consensus All-American, in 2002 and 2003, and helped keep the Razorbacks a power during the Houston Nutt regime. In the NFL, he was a two-time Pro Bowler and could have been a future Hall of Famer had injuries not cut short his career.

Starting OT 2: Jason Peters

Arkansas tight end Jason Peters, left, catches a pass from assistant coach Clifton Ealy, right, during practice in Fayetteville, Ark., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2003. Arkansas plans to utilize its tight ends as receivers more this season. (AP Photo/April L. Brown)

Pardon the rule-breaking. Jason Peters wasn’t an offensive lineman at Arkansas, even though he was a whale of a blocker. Instead, Peters played tight end, even if it was his blocking skill that helped him get drafted. Peters has been a nine-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, mostly with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles and he just finished his 17th year in the league, starting 15 games for the Chicago Bears at age 39.

Backup OT 1: Tony Ugoh

Arkansas coach Houston Nutt, center, gives a play to Tony Ugoh (66) and Robert Johnson (18) during a scrimmage at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., Wednesday, April 7, 2004. Arkansas wrapped up spring drills with the scrimmage. (AP Photo/April L. Brown)

Tony Ugoh was an All-American for the Razorbacks in 2006, helping pave the way for the likes of Darren McFadden and Felix Jones. He later played five seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Giants.

Backup OT 2: Greg Kolenda

Arkansas coach Lou Holtz is carried by his players after defeating Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Jan. 2, 1978. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

Greg Kolenda was the best offensive lineman of the Lou Holtz era at Arkansas. During his last three seasons with the Hogs, Arkansas went 30-5-1 with Kolenda leading the way. He was a consensus All-American in 1979, though he never had his shot at the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire