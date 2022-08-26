Arkansas football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

We have come to the conclusion.

Here at Razorbacks Wire, we spent this last full week before the season opener giving our picks for the All-Time Arkansas Roster. We picked starters and reserves on the offense and starters and reserves on the defense earlier this week

Now it’s time for special teams and the coaching staff.

Make no mistake, this was not an easy task (except for picking the head coach, of course). Weeks were spent in preparation. Sixteen of them, in fact. And, yes, we could hear arguments for moving some our listed back-ups to starters, adding a player for another here and there. We aren’t perfect.

But it isn’t about being perfect. It’s about re-living the greatness. It’s about talking again about the careers of Hogs from the recent past and, in some cases, the not-so-recent past.

Starting K - Zach Hocker

Aug 26, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Zach Hocker (1) kicks off during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hocker, who had the fortune of kicking for the most prolific offenses in Arkansas history, isn’t just here because of who was on his offenses. The man had a boot. His 61 field goals are tops in school history and he made more than five from greater than 50 yards.

Reserve K - Kendall Trainor

Did you know that Hall of Honor Inductee Kendall Trainor lettered in 2 sports? #HallofHonor #Hogs4Life pic.twitter.com/p7ioYmz2to — Razorback Foundation 🐗 (@RazorFoundation) September 3, 2015

Trainor’s All-American season of 1988 remains the last one gained by a Razorbacks kicker. He’s fourth all-time in field goals and still leads Arkansas in both single-season and single-game kicks.

Starting P - Greg Horne

Nov 26, 1988; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ken Hatfield talks to quarterback (4) Quinn Grovey on the sidelines against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Horne is the only punter-only All-American the Razorbacks have ever had. A four-year starter, his 44.4 average from the mid-1980s is second in school history.

Reserve P - Dylan Breeding

Nov 23, 2012; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks punter Dylan Breeding punts (14) during a game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. LSU defeated Arkansas 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

No one has punted the ball farther than Dylan Breeding. A four-year starter for the Razorbacks in the Bobby Petrino era, Breeding was a two-time All-SEC choice and averaged 42.9 yards per punt in his career.

Starting returner - Joe Adams

Jan 6, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks receiver Joe Adams (3) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at the Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The funny thing is Joe Adams only returned 36 punts in his whole career. But when four of 19 in one season go for touchdowns and the team goes 11-2, you earn this spot.

Reserve returner - Decori Birmingham

Arkansas tailback DeCori Birmingham (32) is tackled by Texas back Will Matthews (37) during the fourth quarter Saturday, Sept. 11, 2004, in Fayetteville,Ark. Texas won the game, 22-20. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Felix Jones may have been more dynamite, but Birmingham was the last pure return-man specialist Arkansas has had. In the mold of a Brian Mitchell, Birmingham had 546 punt-return yards and 1,321 kick-return yards. The total ranks him second in total return yards in school history.

Assistant coach 1 - Jimmy Johnson

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates after receiving his Hall of Fame ring during a presentation at halftime during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator from 1973-76, but of course he’s most remembered as coaching the Miami Hurricanes in the 1980s and the Cowboys and Dolphins in the NFL in the 1990s. And, of course, that hair.

Assistant coach 2 - Merv Johnson

Former coach Merv Johnson (second from left) watches as players go through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU ) hold fall football camp outside Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

The legend says Frank Broyles brought Johnson from Missouri to keep Barry Switzer out of trouble. Johnson is a football lifer, having been a staff member for 51 straight seasons until his retirement 2016.

Assistant coach 3 - Wilson Matthews

@MakNeely @OU_CoachStoops @GotBoz44 @OU_Football My old LB coach, Wilson Matthews, at Arkansas would call this tackle "a Slobber Knocker"! — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) April 13, 2016

Matthews coached the Arkansas defensive ends and linebackers from the late 1950s to late 1960s. That after making what is now known as Little Rock Central the premier high-school football program in Arkansas.

Assistant coach 4 - Charlie Coffey

Tennessee assistant coach Charlie Coffey, seated left, is talking with four local and area stars that signed football grants-in-aid with the Vols Dec. 11, 1965. Signing on the first day are Wayne Smith, seated center, Tommy Baucom, seated right, and Bubba Dudley, standing left, of Glencliff High and Walter Jordan, standing right, of Smyrna High.

Coffey turned his five seasons coaching Arkansas’ defense into a head coaching job at Virginia Tech. Coffey was the architect of the late 1960s bunch that included Cliff Powell and Ronnie Caveness. They made each other better.

Offensive coordinator - David Lee

Oct 22, 2015; London, United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach David Lee at practice at the Grove hotel in preparation for the NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Three stints at Arkansas, including two of which that were OC jobs, and Lee is the pick here. His 2007 offense was arguably the best of the modern Razorbacks’ and his job in 1988 with Quinn Grovey and Barry Foster helped Arkansas to a 10-2 record.

Defensive coordinator - Jim McKenzie

I saw a program a few weeks back former OU coach, Jim McKenzie. McKenzie coached one year at OU and died of a heart attack during the off-season. He also changed OU's helmets from white to red. McKenzie came from Arkansas and brought in Barry Switzer with him. — Kerry Malakosky (@Kerry1952) October 7, 2018

A heart attack at age 37 took MacKenzie from the Earth just one season after his first head coaching job at Oklahoma after the 1966 season. MacKenzie earned that job plying his trade under, who else, Broyles for the nine seasons before that. One of the all-time ‘what ifs’ in the sport.

Head coach - Frank Broyles

Nov 23, 2012; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks former head football coach and former athletic director Frank Broyles speaks during a dedication ceremony before the start of a game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. A seven and a half foot statue weighing more than 700 pounds was dedicated to Broyles who served the University of Arkansas for more than 50 years in his career. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

There was never any doubt, was there? Broyles is the Mount Rushmore of Arkansas football.

There aren’t even three other faces on the mountain.

