Arkansas football struggles on offense, falls to Texas A&M in Arlington

Arkansas football couldn't end its losing streak on Saturday, as the Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) fell to Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0), 34-22 in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas started Saturday's game with the ball and, despite a lengthy drive, could only manage a Cam Little field goal. The Aggies followed with a quick drive to take a 7-3 lead in the final minutes of the first quarter. But, from there, the Razorback defense kept A&M in check, allowing one touchdown drive longer than 39 yards in Saturday's game and forcing three turnovers.

However, the offense was unable to pick up the slack.

Until late in the fourth quarter, the only touchdown the Razorbacks could muster was from a pick-six. Arkansas turned it over on downs inside its own 40, had an interception returned for a touchdown, and allowed senior quarterback KJ Jefferson to be sacked nine times.

John Morgan III leaves with a scary injury

In the fourth quarter, Morgan, a senior defensive lineman, collapsed on the field despite being uninvolved in the play. The game was temporarily suspended as he received medical attention and would have to be carted off the field. SEC Network reported that Morgan was awake and alert and had movement in his body, but was hospitalized as a precaution with a neck injury.

Offensive struggles

Jefferson struggled on Saturday against one of the top defenses in the SEC, completing just nine passes for 132 yards. He managed to connect with Andrew Armstrong for a 48-yard touchdown in the game's final minutes, but by then, the game was largely out of reach.

The run game also had a poor performance, with Rocket Sanders rushing for just 34 yards in his return from injury, while Jefferson actually lost yardage on the ground, partially due to his nine sacks taken.

Little's career day

Cam Little was the only way the Razorbacks offense managed to score for much of Saturday's game. He opened the game with a career-long 52-yard field goal, and added another 50-yard kick in the third quarter.

What's next

Arkansas travels to Ole Miss next Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Arkansas football struggles on offense, falls to Texas A&M in Arlington