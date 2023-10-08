Arkansas football sputters vs. Ole Miss as Razorbacks lose fourth in a row

OXFORD, Miss. — The Arkansas football season continued its downward spiral Saturday night as the Razorbacks sputtered offensively and dropped their fourth consecutive game in a 27-20 loss to No. 16 Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3), had one last chance in the fourth quarter to tie the game, but KJ Jefferson threw his second interception and the Rebels (5-1, 2-1) escaped with a victory.

Here are four observations from the Arkansas loss.

New-look offensive line yields familiar results

Arkansas switched up its starting offensive line this week hoping for a spark, but the struggles up front persisted against an Ole Miss defense that entered the week ranked 104th in the country.

The Razorbacks ran for 36 yards and gave up five sacks. Ole Miss also registered nine tackles for loss, consistently causing havoc.

The Rebels' leaky defense presented an opportunity for a get-right game. Instead, Arkansas fell deeper into a pit of despair.

Defense puts forth best performance of the season

On paper, this was an impossible task for the Arkansas defense, but a banged-up secondary went on the road and shut down one of the most electric passing offenses in the country.

The Razorbacks defense didn't give up a touchdown in the second half of a loss to Texas A&M in their previous game, and that unit carried over its positive momentum this week. Ole Miss, fresh off scoring 55 points against LSU, mustered just 349 yards against Arkansas and went 4-for-14 on third down.

Arkansas may have lost Saturday, but the defense should receive no blame at all.

Star backfield struggles, again

There are plenty of contributing factors, but it's undeniable that KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders are in the midst of disappointing seasons.

Neither player ever got going Saturday, and there was one play in the fourth quarter where Jefferson was demonstrative with criticism for his backfield mate. Sanders finished with just 15 rushing yards, while Jefferson had two costly interceptions on poor throws. His first set up an Ole Miss touchdown, and the second effectively ended the game.

Ty Washington fills the Luke Hasz void

Ty Washington had played just four snaps before Saturday night.

Against Ole Miss, Washington finished with seven catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. His first meaningful action of the season came in the wake of freshman Luke Hasz suffering a broken clavicle against Texas A&M.

