Arkansas football spring game to be aired on ESPN+

Spring football games have lost a bit of luster over the course of the last decade, going from must-see spectacles, to moderately-attended vanilla scrimmages.

Still, it being football in America, many teams’ spring games can be seen on television and/or streaming. That’s the case with Arkansas’, too, as the Razorbacks will play April 13 at noon on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Arkansas will be going up against Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee all in the same time slot on the same day. An hour after those teams begin, LSU will get underway and two hours after that, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Alabama and Texas are the only teams that will see their spring games aired on traditional television. The Crimson Tide’s game will air on ESPN and Texas will go on Longhorn Network on April 20 at 1 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt will have spring all-access shows instead of spring game telecasts.

Missouri is the odd SEC team out this year. The Tigers’ spring game is scheduled for March 16.

