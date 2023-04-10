Arkansas football set to host major recruits for spring game on Saturday

Arkansas football has been busy hosting a plethora of major recruiting prospects over the last month or so, and Saturday afternoon will see that trend continue for the spring game. The Razorbacks will be hosting a few big names to watch for the 2024 recruiting class.

First, 2023 signee Quincy Rhodes will be in attendance as he has yet to enroll in school and will do so following the spring. As far as the 2024 class goes, Arkansas is hosting some priority targets on both sides of the ball.

Three-star defensive back Tevis Metcalf, of Birmingham, Ala., will be on hand. The 5-10, 175-pound prospect has a connection to Fayetteville already as he is the younger brother of 2023 Razorback safety signee, TJ Metcalf, who is already enrolled on campus.

Four-star running back Nate Palmer, of Decatur, Texas, will be on hand for the Red-White game as well as Arkansas native and four-star offensive lineman Kobe Branham from Fort Smith. Branham is a 6-5, 320-pound prospect who has received numerous predictions and forecasts to commit to the Hogs.

Another talented name to watch for Arkansas fans is four-star defensive back Jaden Allen of Aledo, Texas. Allen has visited Fayetteville numerous times and has another official visit scheduled for June of this summer. He’s high on this staff’s priority list and could be one of Arkansas’ next commitments for the 2024 class.

There will likely be more big names that make it to Fayetteville over the weekend, but this is an impressive list for Sam Pittman and his staff that could mean more good news on the horizon.

