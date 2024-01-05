Arkansas football secures two commitments out of the transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football is hosting a slew of recruiting targets this weekend, and the Razorbacks have already picked up two commitments out of the transfer portal.

South Alabama defensive back Marquise Robinson and Utah running back Ja'Quinden Jackson both announced their pledges to head coach Sam Pittman Friday. Robinson has already signed with the Hogs and been officially announced via Arkansas football social media channels.

Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) reacts to a play against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Nov. 4, 2023.

In 2023, Robinson had 36 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended while starting every game at cornerback. He joins a secondary group that was already bringing back talented players like Jaylon Braxton and Lorando Johnson.

Jackson started his career at Texas but has spent the past three seasons with Utah in the PAC-12. Originally a dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school, Jackson made a full transition to running back for the 2023 season. He racked up 797 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Utes' leading rusher.

After the departure of Rocket Sanders to South Carolina, Jackson will have a chance to be the Hogs' starting running back in 2024. Arkansas will return Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson and the electric freshman Isaiah Augustave. The Hogs will also bring in Benton High School's Braylen Russell.

