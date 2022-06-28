Arkansas Football has the SEC’s third-toughest schedule says CBS Sports

Arkansas Football’s 2022 football schedule may not feature a non-conference Power Five opponent, but that does not mean that it will mean smooth sailing for the Razorbacks.

CBS Sports recently ranked the teams that make up the SEC based on strength-of-schedule for the 2022 season, and Arkansas makes the list at No. 3.

CBS Sports cites two non-conference games in addition to the brutal SEC stretch is what makes Arkansas’ schedule so tough.

It seems like Arkansas gets the short end of the scheduling stick every year, and the 2022 season will continue that trend. The Razorbacks open with Cincinnati, which is fresh off of a CFP appearance. The Bearcats lost a ton of production off of that team, but coach Luke Fickell has proven time and time again that he can trot out one of the best programs in the Group of Five. As if that wasn’t enough, the Hogs will go to BYU on Oct. 15 in what will be a raucous atmosphere. The home schedule sets up nicely with Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss coming to Arkansas, but the neutral site game vs. Texas A&M seems to get wild on an annual basis.

Here’s a look at the complete SEC ranking, according to CBS Sports:

List